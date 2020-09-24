Mary Trump sues president and his siblings for cheating her out of family inheritance

President Donald Trump and his sibling were sued by their niece, who claims the family cheated her out of millions of dollars.

Mary Trump, whose best-selling memoir describes a deeply dysfunctional family, filed a suit in State Supreme Court in Manhattan accusing the president, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and their late brother Robert Trump of fraud and civil conspiracy, reported the New York Times.

The suit seeks to recover millions of dollars Mary Trump says she was owed from her own late father’s inheritance after his 1981 death, when she was just 16 years old.

“Fraud was not just the family business — it was a way of life,” the lawsuit claims in its first sentence.