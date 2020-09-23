Meghan McCain’s debate advice for Trump draws instant laughter from View co-host

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain’s suggestion for President Donald Trump didn’t go over well with her colleagues.
The conservative McCain argued that Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden should essentially switch roles in next week’s presidential debate to change their public perception.
“Both of them sort of have to switch roles and switch personas in this debate,” McCain said. “Biden has to come out looking really tough and strong and like he cares about public safety and the radical [left], you know, examples that President Trump [is] using in his rallies have not taken over the party, and it’s a safe space in the Democratic party for moderates.”
While Biden, who earned McCain’s mother Cindy McCain’s endorsement, must overcome the Fox News-Republican Party narrative, the conservative co-host argued that Trump must act like a different person than voters have seen for the past five years.
“Trump, on the other hand, has to look like a normal, compassionate, empathetic human being,” McCain said, and co-host Sunny Hostin guffawed. “Whether or not he’s capable of doing that, I don’t know because he hasn’t been very effective so far.”
McCain heard her co-host’s laughter and tried to explain herself.
“It’s true,” she insisted. “He has to get some of what Joe Biden has, look like he’s empathizing with pain. He’s done a poor job. People over the age of 60, he’s losing voters in this demographic at an astounding rate, and I think it’s because they look at him and see a president who doesn’t care if they die from the coronavirus.”
CNN is reporting that Dr. Deborah Birx is "distressed" at the direction the White House coronavirus task force is taking and is weighing resigning from her position.
According to CNN's sources, Birx has "confided to aides and friends that she has become so unhappy with what she sees as her diminished role as coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force that she is not certain how much longer she can serve in her position.
Birx is particularly upset at President Donald Trump's embrace of Dr. Scott Atlas, who has pushed for a strategy of "herd immunity" for the virus that experts say could leave millions of Americans dead.
A Kentucky grand jury indicted only one of the police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Former officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, while a grand jury declined to indict officers Jonathan Mattingly or Myles Cosgrove in the March 13 killing.
Louisville restricted downtown access and took other preventative measures ahead of an announcement expected from Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the killing of the 26-year-old emergency medical technician during a no-knock warrant at her apartment.
Three plainclothes officers entered her apartment, and police and witnesses dispute whether they announced themselves as the warrant reportedly required.
A white woman slurred a Black shopper who called her out for cutting in line at a Georgia Walmart.
Other customers said the white woman jumped in front of the Black woman, who explained the line started behind her, and the encounter was recorded on cell phone video, reported WSB-TV.
“'The lady behind me who I was talking with said, ‘The line is not here, it’s around back,’ and she said, ‘No, I was here all along,’ and she said, ‘No, you weren’t,’" said Lavern St. Ange, who witnessed the exchange. “The Black lady said, ‘You’re not Jesus, you don’t tell me what to do,’ and that’s when the white lady said, ‘Shut up you n*gger' -- and then it was on."