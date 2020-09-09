Quantcast
Connect with us

Michael Cohen said that he knew Trump would win ‘after he bamboozled the evangelicals’

Published

1 min ago

on

pastors praying over trump in oval office
Christian leaders praying over Donald Trump in the Oval Office (Photo: Screen capture)

Former lawyer to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, noted that he watched his client lie his way to endorsements from top white Christian Evangelicals. In an wide-ranging interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, Cohen went into great detail about why he isn’t surprised by the interview with Bob Woodward where Trump spilled his guts. But it was the close of the interview with Lemon where the host wanted to know about the way Trump has manipulated Christians.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the book, Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump, Cohen writes that nothing Trump said was something he believed.

“Especially when it comes to Christianity,” cited Lemon. “And you said that he believed Planned Parenthood was poor people’s way of paying for contraception. But he bamboozled a lot of people, including evangelist Paula White and others.”

“Oh, yeah, I watched — I sat in that room and I watched as he asked them questions and he answered those questions exactly the way that they would want him to answer them,” recalled Cohen. “And I realized, wow, you know, he would make a — he’s perfect as a politician because he can look you straight in the face and he can lie without blinking an eye. And no different than what he did with Bob Woodward with the COVID-19. He just sat and he lied to the American people, just blatantly lied because it was of benefit to him.”

Watch the final part of the Cohen interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Michael Cohen explains how Trump screwed up with Woodward — and it fits the president’s well-documented personality disorder

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

In a Wednesday interview with CNN's Don Lemon, former Donald Trump lawyer, Michael Cohen, addressed the recent revelations included in the book by veteran reporter Bob Woodward.

Lemon addressed the allegations by the White House that Cohen is a liar, but Cohen explained that nothing he has said hadn't been disproven by other sources. He noted that Trump's niece, his sister, his friends, Woodward, and others who have interviewed Trump essentially confirmed everything that Cohen has alleged.

"I spent quite a bit of time with [Jared Kushner] over the years," Cohen continued. "Yes, Jared is pompous. Once he decided to become a special adviser, I remember sitting with Jared and Ivanka and Mr. Trump in the office. I said I don't think the two of you should go in. You have issues with nepotism. And you should go to Washington if that's what you want to do and spend time with dad and make sure he's okay. At the end of the day, you shouldn't work in the White House. There are reasons that there are rules."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He said to inject bleach’: Fox News’ Hannity nailed for Trump interview blaming Biden for president’s COVID lies

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Fox News viewers were treated to another version of reality where President Donald Trump didn't lie to them about the coronavirus's dangers in February after he revealed the virus was far more dangerous than he was leading on.

In an interview with Sean Hannity, the host claimed that it was clear Democrats, who weren't briefed on the same details as Trump, were the ones that were truly lying to Americans about the dangers of the virus.

A January report from Reps. Diana DeGette (D-CO) revealed that Congress was told that the virus was "contained in mainland China." It's unclear at what point Trump was told that the virus was going to get worse and kill a lot of people in the United States, but from public reports, it seems Democrats weren't briefed on that information and were just going off the information being pushed out publicly.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This is the episode where the president resigns’: Rachel Maddow explains why today’s Woodward revelations are so damning for Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Wednesday evening's episode of MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Show began with the host reacting to the revelations in Bob Woodward's new book, Rage, that President Trump knew the COVID virus was deadly as early as February of this year.

Continue Reading
 
 