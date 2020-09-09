Michael Cohen said that he knew Trump would win ‘after he bamboozled the evangelicals’

Former lawyer to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, noted that he watched his client lie his way to endorsements from top white Christian Evangelicals. In an wide-ranging interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, Cohen went into great detail about why he isn’t surprised by the interview with Bob Woodward where Trump spilled his guts. But it was the close of the interview with Lemon where the host wanted to know about the way Trump has manipulated Christians.

In the book, Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump, Cohen writes that nothing Trump said was something he believed.

“Especially when it comes to Christianity,” cited Lemon. “And you said that he believed Planned Parenthood was poor people’s way of paying for contraception. But he bamboozled a lot of people, including evangelist Paula White and others.”

“Oh, yeah, I watched — I sat in that room and I watched as he asked them questions and he answered those questions exactly the way that they would want him to answer them,” recalled Cohen. “And I realized, wow, you know, he would make a — he’s perfect as a politician because he can look you straight in the face and he can lie without blinking an eye. And no different than what he did with Bob Woodward with the COVID-19. He just sat and he lied to the American people, just blatantly lied because it was of benefit to him.”

Watch the final part of the Cohen interview below: