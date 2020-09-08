Michael Cohen says Jerry Falwell Jr’s 2016 endorsement of Trump was linked to coverup of ‘racy photos’: report

More and more tidbits are emerging from the new memoir published by former Trump fixer Michael Cohen. The latest, highlighted by Reuters, suggests that Jerry Falwell Jr.’s. endorsement of Donald Trump in 2016 was connected to Cohen’s role in helping to prevent “a bunch of photographs, personal photographs” connected to Falwell from becoming public.

“Cohen has said that he helped persuade Falwell to endorse Trump just before Republican voters gathered in Iowa in February 2016 to nominate a presidential candidate. Falwell not only publicly vouched for Trump’s Christian virtues but also barnstormed with the candidate. His backing of Trump — a twice-divorced candidate who had talked about grabbing women’s genitals and engaged in extramarital affairs — was one of the major surprises of the 2016 campaign,” Reuters reports.

“In the book, Cohen doesn’t explicitly say that the endorsement was the favor he sought in return for his help in having kept the Falwell photos from getting out. But his account marks the first time he has linked the two issues,” the report continued.

