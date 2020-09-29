Quantcast
Michigan Republican fighting to block governor’s public health orders tests positive for COVID

Michigan state Rep. Beau LaFave (Image via campaign website).

On Tuesday, the Detroit Free Press reported that Michigan state Rep. Beau LaFave, a Republican and a fierce critic of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s public health measures, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, LaFave said, “Thankfully, the worst of my symptoms came and went this weekend, and I’m feeling much better. I am following the doctor’s orders and working from home through at least the middle of next week.”

“LaFave, who is chairman of the House committee on Military, Veterans and Homeland Security, is a supporter of efforts to repeal the state laws Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is using to extend a state of emergency and related coronavirus measures,” reported Dave Boucher.

Whitmer has been a target of particular Republican ire, as she imposed early and strict lockdown measures to control the spread of the virus. Public polling, however, suggests Michiganders broadly support her policies. Nevertheless, right-wing opponents have staged protests, including an armed demonstration in Lansing that was even condemned by Fox News’ Sean Hannity.


