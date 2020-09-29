Mike Flynn’s lawyer just admitted to a federal judge she’s been talking to Trump about his case
The attorney for disgraced former Trump national security adviser and convicted felon Mike Flynn has just admitted to a federal judge she has been talking with President Donald Trump about her client’s case – and that she personally asked the president to not pardon Flynn.
Sydney Powell, a former federal prosecutor turned conspiracy theorist, QAnon-signaler, and pro-MAGA anti-“deep state” personality, was asked by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan, if she’s been in contact with Trump.
Politico’s Kyle Cheney provides the back-and-forth:
SULLIVAN: Have you had discussions with the president about this case?
POWELL: I have not, your honor, while the case was pending pre-motion to dismiss, otherwise other than an update as to what happened with it.
SULLIVAN: Yes or no?
POWELL: I can’t discuss that.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 29, 2020
Powell actually tries to invoke executive privilege – to which she has no right since she does not work for the administration.
And then, this bombshell:
!! POWELL says she spoke to Trump about the status of the case within the last couple of weeks and requested that he not issue a pardon for Flynn !!
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 29, 2020
Former federal prosecutor, now an NBC and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner sugggests things got a little wild in the courtroom:
Flynn’s attorney just demanded that Judge Sullivan recuse himself form the case immediately.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 29, 2020
Flynn’s lawyer just accused Judge Sullivan of “abject bias” in the case.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 29, 2020
At issue: Flynn and the DOJ are trying to have the case dismissed – after Flynn pleaded guilty, twice, before the judge. Attorney General Bill Barr has been accused of working to protect Trump’s allies.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.