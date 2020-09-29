Quantcast
Mike Flynn’s lawyer just admitted to a federal judge she’s been talking to Trump about his case

Published

19 mins ago

on

Mike Flynn (Photo: Screen Capture via abc.com video)

The attorney for disgraced former Trump national security adviser and convicted felon Mike Flynn has just admitted to a federal judge she has been talking with President Donald Trump about her client’s case – and that she personally asked the president to not pardon Flynn.

Sydney Powell, a former federal prosecutor turned conspiracy theorist, QAnon-signaler, and pro-MAGA anti-“deep state” personality, was asked by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan, if she’s been in contact with Trump.

Politico’s Kyle Cheney provides the back-and-forth:

Powell actually tries to invoke executive privilege – to which she has no right since she does not work for the administration.

And then, this bombshell:

Former federal prosecutor, now an NBC and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner sugggests things got a little wild in the courtroom:

At issue: Flynn and the DOJ are trying to have the case dismissed – after Flynn pleaded guilty, twice, before the judge. Attorney General Bill Barr has been accused of working to protect Trump’s allies.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. 

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
