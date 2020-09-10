Mike Pence busted for ‘flat-out lie’ defending Trump from Woodward tapes: ‘You are complicit’

Vice President Mike Pence spent Thursday morning cleaning up President Donald Trump’s stated admission to reporter Bob Woodward that he had intentionally downplayed the coronavirus pandemic.

The vice president appeared on Fox News, where he insisted the president had projected leadership and confidence, and then posted on Twitter that Trump had shut down the U.S. economy to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“It is important to remember that President @realDonaldTrump shut down the entire American economy to put the health of America first,” Pence tweeted.

“Along the way, what the American people saw was a President who was projecting the kind of leadership and the kind of confidence in the American people and all of our healthcare experts, doctors and nurses that you would expect from a President in a challenging time like this,” the vice president added, posting a link to his Fox News appearance.

None of those statements, according to other social media users, were true.

This is just a flat out lie — Jake Procino (@jake_procino) September 10, 2020

He did no such thing! The Governors made this call & some of the Republican Governors refused to do so until they were forced b/c COVID was spreading! So, it is important to remember that Mike Pence/FAILED VP will come on social media to LIE to the country to protect Trump. 🌊 — Indian Spice (@AuthorSpice) September 10, 2020

The governors did. He screamed "liberate ". — Capitol🏛Hillner (@jasonhillner) September 10, 2020

Baloney. He did practically nothing and berated governors who did. — Beth Pascarella (@BethP0201) September 10, 2020

It’s more important to remember that he underplayed the virus, blamed it on the democrats, called it a hoax and wouldn’t wear a mask in public . — Scott Chegg (@guitarbore) September 10, 2020

He did no such thing. He laid this at the feet of governors. Nice try though. — lynn hailey (@lynnhailey1) September 10, 2020

It's important to remember that he lied to all of us and continued to have rallies and downplay the severity of this. This is a democide and you are complicit. — Francis (@Headfullofnigh1) September 10, 2020

The Governors took control because of the lack of leadership at the national level (and was the Governors’ duty). — BillyJoeRayJimBob (@BillyJoeRayJim1) September 10, 2020

No, he didn't. Some Governors shut down large parts of their own state, but Trump didn't do shit. — Analyst @ Surefire Intelligence (@AaronAjlen) September 10, 2020

0% of this tweet is true — Brian Dunne (@briandunne) September 10, 2020

Had he made masks mandatory, PPEs a priority, contact tracing the rule, shut down all entry into US and quarantined hot zones like a leader would, hundreds of thousands would still be alive. Instead #TrumpLiedAmericansDied — Well Hello (@LucyHarrizon) September 10, 2020

Sorry, can’t lie, we were there. Those of us who didn’t get sick or die lived through it. What did Trump shut down? Nothing and then disrespected the Governors who did. I still remember Michigan- — MRose (@mrosebrooks) September 10, 2020

What I saw was a petty, cruel indiv more concerned with stock market numbers than saving American lives. That’s cowardice. — Sheri Swokowski (@sswoko) September 10, 2020

He didn't reassure anyone. He outright lied and told us things that he knew wasn't accurate. Presidents are supposed to protect their people from enemies foreign and domestic. He was derelict in his duty and must resign. — Liam O'Flynn (@liamoflynn) September 10, 2020