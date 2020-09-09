Mike Pence is planning to attend a fundraiser hosted by QAnon adherents: report

According to a exclusive report from the Associated Press, Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials from the Trump campaign are scheduled to attend a Montana fundraiser hosted by a couple who has pushed QAnon-related content.
“The hosts of the fundraiser, Caryn and Michael Borland, have shared QAnon memes and retweeted posts from QAnon accounts, their social media activity shows,” the AP reports. “The baseless conspiracy theory posits that Trump is fighting entrenched enemies in the government and also involves satanism and child sex trafficking.”
Other influential pro-Trump figures will reportedly be in attendance, such as Kimberly Guilfoyle, GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee finance chairman Todd Ricketts, and RNC co-chairman Tommy Hicks Jr.
Read the full report over at The Associated Press.
