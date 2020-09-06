Military officials are discussing ‘disobeying unlawful’ orders over fears of what Trump might do: ex-Marine lawmaker
Speaking remotely with MSNBC’s Alex Witt, Rep. Seth Mouton (D) — who served in Iraq as a Marine — criticized Donald Trump for his comments calling U.S. servicepeople “losers and suckers” and said dissatisfaction with the president is pervasive within the armed forces.
Asked by the host how past and present U.S. military members view the president, the moderate Massachusetts lawmaker was blunt.
“What have you heard from troops? ” host Witt asked. “Those that are your constituent, veterans that have come home or those who you’re in contact?”
“Well, I’m not going to speak for every veteran, but I can’t tell you how many have reached out to me and said that they have discussions now in the military about what it means to disobey unlawful orders, because they fully expect them from the commander in chief,” Mouton replied. “There are a lot of people, even inside the White House, who believe that he’s going to try to get the military to keep him in power after he loses this election to Joe Biden.”
“There are troops who are just embarrassed by having this draft-dodging coward serving as their commander in chief and I’ve never heard that before,” he continued. “You know, I was in a war that I disagreed with. I did four tours in Iraq even though I disagreed. I voted against George W. Bush twice, but I never thought that George W. Bush would betray the troops, denigrate my service, would think that I was a sucker, in Trump’s words, for signing up.”
“There’s no one on active duty who wants to hear that from a commander in chief and that’s why you see the support from the military going down further and further,” he added.
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘About to lose your job’: Nebraska man faces backlash for truck with obscenely racist ‘Trump 2020’ sign
A Trump supporter is facing backlash online after his truck was allegedly spotted with a racist Trump 2020 campaign message.
A photo of the "Trump 2020" sign was posted by Twitter user Ravi Mahapatra. The sign included a racist phrase followed by "Trump 2020."
In Lincoln, this evening pic.twitter.com/hAc6sHaGMj
— Ravi Mahapatra (@doctor_rpm) September 6, 2020
2020 Election
Election 2020 is shaping up to be a horror movie
Among the various inaccurate things my father told me about American politics was the truism that presidential campaigns began on Labor Day. If only, right? In our near-psychotic media dystopia, political campaigning never ends and, indeed, to a large degree has taken the place of actual governing, especially under President You Know Who.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Still, something feels different as we turn the corner into fall. To borrow a strange construction the New York Times used on Sunday, "the campaign enters an intense phase," as if it were a natural phenomenon like a hurricane, moving and changing without human intervention. To put it another way, quoting the final hit song from the late Leonard Cohen, you want it darker?I suppose the truism about no electioneering before Labor Day was a little bit true, a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. In my dad's version it was an inflexible article of the gentlemanly code of political combat, vaguely akin to the standing eight-count or the way boxers used to touch gloves before the final round. After the party conventions — according to my dad's mythology — Americans took a break from politics in late summer, gathering at beach fronts or mountain getaways to soothe the national soul with Hamm's beer and supermarket barbecue sauce. It was a tradition even scumbags and Republicans were obliged to observe.My father didn't live to see the advent of the two-year-long presidential campaign (conservatively speaking) or the endless regurgitation of political gossip on cable news, both of which I suspect he would have perceived as signs of tragic moral decay. In the last presidential campaign of his life, Michael Dukakis took the summer off, confident he had built an insurmountable lead over George H.W. Bush. That was surely the beginning of the end.Even so, my dad couldn't have imagined the election of a president who gleefully announced that there were no rules — in effect, that rules were for "losers" and "suckers" — and who was openly contemptuous of everything from the codes and norms of political discourse to the rule of law and the Constitution itself. If the world my dad was describing wasn't exactly real, and had been conjured up to conceal certain uncomfortable truths about power and inequality, many Americans of his generation — and well after that — found its supposed rituals reassuring. That mid-century conception that politics was a manly, bare-knuckle brawl which nonetheless had clear rules of engagement is almost exactly what Joe Biden is selling in 2020.Biden has clearly been counseled to stop talking about a return to "normalcy" or about Donald Trump's presidency as an "aberrant moment" in the upbeat tale of American progress, but that's evidently what he wants and what he believes. It would be nonsensical to claim that the Labor Day holiday, in this year of all years, marks any meaningful launch or relaunch of the presidential campaign: We have known who the two nominees would be since older Democratic voters rallied around Biden's flailing campaign in early March, and since then the Trump-Biden contest has unfolded in dramatic and intensely symbolic fashion, across a spring and summer that has seen nearly 190,000 Americans die and the largest outbreak of urban protests and rioting since the late 1960s.
2020 Election
‘She was doing her job’: Fox News host slams Trump for trying to ‘cancel’ veteran military reporter
Fox News host Howard Kurtz on Sunday came to the defense of network correspondent Jennifer Griffin after President Donald Trump called for her to be fired because she confirmed details of a report claiming that he disparaged military veterans.
On his Fox News Sunday program, Kurtz hosted a panel discussion about the drawbacks of anonymous sources in response to The Atlantic's report on Trump's alleged troubling view of soldiers and veterans. Kurtz noted that the report had been confirmed in part by Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin.