Missouri fans blasted as ‘classless trash’ after NFL Chiefs crowd started booing during moment of silence for racial equality

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs were harshly criticized on Thursday after fans started booing as the team locked arms with the Houston Texans for racial equality as the National Football League season kicked off on Thursday.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the booing:

What’s worse than a milquetoast, inoffensive “moment of unity”? People booing that milquetoast, inoffensive “moment of unity.” — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 11, 2020

If you’re booing a moment of unity that has nothing to do with the national anthem, then no form of protest will ever be approved by you and you’re just a hateful person — Zach Seidel (@SeidelUMBC) September 11, 2020

America's Racists: Always booing at demonstrations against racism, never booing at actual racism. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 11, 2020

Kansas City fans booing the moment of silence and then intensely doing that “tomahawk chop” is just a *chefs kiss* way to remind us of who the NFL is and how we can’t expect a fraction of what we got from the NBA 👍🏽 — Diana Hussein 🇱🇧 (@heyadiana) September 11, 2020

Yeah, so that booing during the “show of unity” is a real good example of why players feel so strongly about these causes in the first place. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) September 11, 2020

My hometown's got no love for unity? They're booing unity now?pic.twitter.com/fAN92iqHJv — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) September 11, 2020

Let’s talk about what Chiefs are booing They are booing their own players, peacefully asking for a more just and equal society More specifically, they’re booing athletes for asking that police not disproportionately target Black people for violence What kind of human boos THAT https://t.co/DJQFSBDhh6 — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 11, 2020

Who's surprised by these fans who are booing? It was never about the National Anthem. It was never about respect for the flag. It was always about sheer discomfort over any personal accountability a fan might be motivated to consider regarding their role in systemic racism. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 11, 2020

NFL fans booing the Moment of Unity, what do you expect after a decade of flyovers and enforced patriotism? Where owners cynically kneel once and then tell players not to kneel again? Giant flags on every field? — Jane McManus (@janesports) September 11, 2020

Chiefs fans (whose team is named for people of color, and many of whose players are people of color) began the season by booing a show of unity for people of color. Trash should be seen and not heard. — JRehling (@JRehling) September 11, 2020

Chiefs fans booing a moment of unity because let’s just be honest a good portion of this country doesn’t want unity — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 11, 2020

Booing equality is…pretty telling. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 11, 2020

They’re booing a show of unity. Not a protest. Not a political statement. A show of unity. Trump broke America. https://t.co/uajHkWgSV5 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 11, 2020

Doesn’t surprise me at all. Good ole Missouri is no different from Mississippi . #Chiefs #mnf pic.twitter.com/CPN29QrFXT — Major (@iAmMaj0r) September 11, 2020

Booing a moment of unity is Grade A shamful behavior. What an embarassment. https://t.co/wx3E1ck94p — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) September 11, 2020

So called "fans" at Arrowhead stadium booing a show of unity are everything that is wrong with America. You want those Black players, and their White teammates, to shut up and perform for you? YOU DON'T DESERVE THEM.pic.twitter.com/tIslU0EFQa — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 11, 2020

#ChiefsKingdom is more trash than I gave them credit for. Booing the teams during a moment of unity? Pure classless trash. pic.twitter.com/sOOYleVa2w — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) September 11, 2020

To the fans booing, you're horrible human beings. You should have no place in this fanbase, or in football. https://t.co/fFkviDPugi — Eichel G. Davis (@EichelGDavis) September 11, 2020

Hearing all those scumbags booing in the stands during the moment of silence and everyone joining arms is disgusting. Fuck those people. #HOUvsKC #NFLKickoff — Josh Thunderbolt (@Chimcharlover13) September 11, 2020

Booing a moment of silence for equality is the trashiest shit I’ve ever heard #NFLkickoff — Nic (@niccibelli) September 11, 2020

They're not booing; they're yelling "we're racists." — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) September 11, 2020