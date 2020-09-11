Missouri fans blasted as ‘classless trash’ after NFL Chiefs crowd started booing during moment of silence for racial equality
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs were harshly criticized on Thursday after fans started booing as the team locked arms with the Houston Texans for racial equality as the National Football League season kicked off on Thursday.
Here’s some of what people were saying about the booing:
What’s worse than a milquetoast, inoffensive “moment of unity”? People booing that milquetoast, inoffensive “moment of unity.”
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 11, 2020
If you’re booing a moment of unity that has nothing to do with the national anthem, then no form of protest will ever be approved by you and you’re just a hateful person
— Zach Seidel (@SeidelUMBC) September 11, 2020
America's Racists: Always booing at demonstrations against racism, never booing at actual racism.
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 11, 2020
Kansas City fans booing the moment of silence and then intensely doing that “tomahawk chop” is just a *chefs kiss* way to remind us of who the NFL is and how we can’t expect a fraction of what we got from the NBA 👍🏽
— Diana Hussein 🇱🇧 (@heyadiana) September 11, 2020
Yeah, so that booing during the “show of unity” is a real good example of why players feel so strongly about these causes in the first place.
— Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) September 11, 2020
My hometown's got no love for unity? They're booing unity now?pic.twitter.com/fAN92iqHJv
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) September 11, 2020
Let’s talk about what Chiefs are booing
They are booing their own players, peacefully asking for a more just and equal society
More specifically, they’re booing athletes for asking that police not disproportionately target Black people for violence
What kind of human boos THAT https://t.co/DJQFSBDhh6
— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 11, 2020
Who's surprised by these fans who are booing? It was never about the National Anthem. It was never about respect for the flag. It was always about sheer discomfort over any personal accountability a fan might be motivated to consider regarding their role in systemic racism.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 11, 2020
NFL fans booing the Moment of Unity, what do you expect after a decade of flyovers and enforced patriotism? Where owners cynically kneel once and then tell players not to kneel again? Giant flags on every field?
— Jane McManus (@janesports) September 11, 2020
Chiefs fans (whose team is named for people of color, and many of whose players are people of color) began the season by booing a show of unity for people of color.
Trash should be seen and not heard.
— JRehling (@JRehling) September 11, 2020
Chiefs fans booing a moment of unity because let’s just be honest a good portion of this country doesn’t want unity
— Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 11, 2020
Booing equality is…pretty telling.
— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 11, 2020
They’re booing a show of unity. Not a protest. Not a political statement. A show of unity. Trump broke America. https://t.co/uajHkWgSV5
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 11, 2020
Doesn’t surprise me at all. Good ole Missouri is no different from Mississippi . #Chiefs #mnf pic.twitter.com/CPN29QrFXT
— Major (@iAmMaj0r) September 11, 2020
Booing a moment of unity is Grade A shamful behavior. What an embarassment. https://t.co/wx3E1ck94p
— Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) September 11, 2020
So called "fans" at Arrowhead stadium booing a show of unity are everything that is wrong with America.
You want those Black players, and their White teammates, to shut up and perform for you?
YOU DON'T DESERVE THEM.pic.twitter.com/tIslU0EFQa
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 11, 2020
#ChiefsKingdom is more trash than I gave them credit for. Booing the teams during a moment of unity? Pure classless trash. pic.twitter.com/sOOYleVa2w
— Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) September 11, 2020
To the fans booing, you're horrible human beings. You should have no place in this fanbase, or in football. https://t.co/fFkviDPugi
— Eichel G. Davis (@EichelGDavis) September 11, 2020
Hearing all those scumbags booing in the stands during the moment of silence and everyone joining arms is disgusting. Fuck those people. #HOUvsKC #NFLKickoff
— Josh Thunderbolt (@Chimcharlover13) September 11, 2020
Booing a moment of silence for equality is the trashiest shit I’ve ever heard #NFLkickoff
— Nic (@niccibelli) September 11, 2020
They're not booing; they're yelling "we're racists."
— (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) September 11, 2020
Now the Senator from Missouri stands against Patrick Mahomes, who wants a country that works and is showing impressive leadership in our state.
Talk about class. https://t.co/dpxpGxfhAj
— Elad Gross (@BigElad) September 11, 2020
2020 Election
Rudy Giuliani admits he may have been suckered by Russia agent: He ‘didn’t do much investigation’
Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani admitted on Thursday that he may have been played as a fool by Russia in his efforts to slime Joe Biden.
On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department accused Andriy Derkach of being “an active Russian agent for over a decade."
Giuliani met with Derkach in his efforts to efforts to pin a Ukrainian scandal on Biden, which was part of the series of events over which Trump was impeached.
"Giuliani said in an interview Thursday night that he 'felt comfortable' meeting with Mr. Derkach 'because there were no sanctions against him' at the time," The New York Times reported Thursday. "While he acknowledged that he 'didn’t do much investigation' of Mr. Derkach, Mr. Giuliani said: 'I have no reason to believe he is a Russian agent. There is nothing I saw that said he was a Russian agent. There is nothing he gave me that seemed to come from Russia at all.' But he added, 'How the hell would I know?'"
2020 Election
Missouri blasted as ‘classless trash’ after NFL Chiefs fans started booing during moment of silence for racial equality
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs were harshly criticized on Thursday after fans started booing as the team locked arms with the Houston Texans for racial equality as the National Football League season kicked off on Thursday.
Here's some of what people were saying about the booing:
https://twitter.com/EdgeofSports/status/1304215288821551104
https://twitter.com/SeidelUMBC/status/1304216889502109698
2020 Election
Trump ‘inspires nightmares in his closest aides’: President ripped for betraying everyone who has ever backed him
Pulitzer Prize-winning New Yorker editor David Remnick took President Donald Trump to task on Thursday in a new analysis.
Remnick begins his piece with a devastating lede paragraph.
"If Donald Trump possessed a soul, a trace of conscience or character, he would resign the Presidency. He will not resign the Presidency," Remnick wrote.
"Trump is who he has always been, and the details that we learn with every passing day merely fill in the portrait with sharper focus and more lurid colors. The man who lied about the nature of the novel coronavirus to the American people (but confided in Bob Woodward) is the same man who, as a real-estate huckster, used to say that the best way to hype a new building was to 'just give them the old Trump bullsh*t.' Deception is his brand," he explained.