Mitch McConnell flattened by ex-White House official for plan to rush through Ginsburg replacement
Appearing with CNN host Anderson Cooper, former White House adviser David Gergen rained hell on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after he announced he would,d rush through a vote on a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just hours after it was announced she had passed away.
Gergen, who served in the White House under both Republican and Democratic presidents seemed beside himself with anger when he talked about McConnell who notoriously blocked Merrick Garland from the court after being nominated by former President Barack Obama.
“Mitch McConnell has just thrown down the gauntlet, we’re going to have a titanic fight over this,” Gergen exclaimed. “Yes, as Jeffrey [Toobin] has said, it will mobilize a lot of people on the right, the hunger still to overturn Roe vs Wade to get social issues on the 6-3 court, they will think Donald Trump has delivered on his promises.”
“This will unleash a fury among Democrats, for all the obvious reasons,” he continued. “It’s so brazenly contemptuous of fair play — it’s hypocritical. You’re going to see that the Republicans will pay a price at the polls this November. Another one of the things, I think it makes it more likely that Joe Biden will win the election, it makes it more likely that the Democrats will take over the Senate.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Mitch McConnell flattened by ex-White House official for plan to rush through Ginsburg replacement
Appearing with CNN host Anderson Cooper, former White House adviser David Gergen rained hell on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after he announced he would,d rush through a vote on a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just hours after it was announced she had passed away.
Gergen, who served in the White House under both Republican and Democratic presidents seemed beside himself with anger when he talked about McConnell who notoriously blocked Merrick Garland from the court after being nominated by former President Barack Obama.
"Mitch McConnell has just thrown down the gauntlet, we're going to have a titanic fight over this," Gergen exclaimed. "Yes, as Jeffrey [Toobin] has said, it will mobilize a lot of people on the right, the hunger still to overturn Roe vs Wade to get social issues on the 6-3 court, they will think Donald Trump has delivered on his promises."
2020 Election
Brit Hume urges Trump not to ‘put the country through this’ by replacing RBG before the election
Fox News contributor Brit Hume reacted to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by cautioning Republican leaders against replacing the liberal icon before the November election.
Hume made the remarks on Fox News after noting that both President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have previously vowed to hypothetically have a nominee approved before the election.
"Lindsey Graham back in 2018... said that even if were were just into the primary season, he would not want to see a nominee advance in the election year," Hume explained. "I think the circumstances may have changed since [McConnell] outlined that."
2020 Election
Embattled GOP Senator caught fundraising on the Supreme Court within minutes of RBG’s death: report
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday night.
For many Americans, the death was so troubling that "No. No. No." trended nationwide on Twitter.
But for embattled Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), the death was apparently an opportunity to raise campaign cash, according to the local political website Iowa Starting Line.
Ernst is being challenged in November by Democrat Theresa Greenfield. The Des Moines Register newspaper is set to release new poll results on the race on Saturday.