Mitch McConnell flattened by ex-White House official for plan to rush through Ginsburg replacement

Appearing with CNN host Anderson Cooper, former White House adviser David Gergen rained hell on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after he announced he would,d rush through a vote on a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just hours after it was announced she had passed away.

Gergen, who served in the White House under both Republican and Democratic presidents seemed beside himself with anger when he talked about McConnell who notoriously blocked Merrick Garland from the court after being nominated by former President Barack Obama.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mitch McConnell has just thrown down the gauntlet, we’re going to have a titanic fight over this,” Gergen exclaimed. “Yes, as Jeffrey [Toobin] has said, it will mobilize a lot of people on the right, the hunger still to overturn Roe vs Wade to get social issues on the 6-3 court, they will think Donald Trump has delivered on his promises.”

“This will unleash a fury among Democrats, for all the obvious reasons,” he continued. “It’s so brazenly contemptuous of fair play — it’s hypocritical. You’re going to see that the Republicans will pay a price at the polls this November. Another one of the things, I think it makes it more likely that Joe Biden will win the election, it makes it more likely that the Democrats will take over the Senate.”

Watch below: