Mitch McConnell needs to ‘feel the hurt’ for treating the Supreme Court as his ‘plaything’: legal analyst
Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Slate legal analyst Dahlia Lithwick called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY for treating the Supreme Court like it is his personal “toy” and urged Democrats to begin an all-out war against the GOP leader and his Senate minions over Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.
Speaking with host Joy Reid, on loan from her evening MSNBC show, Lithwick was unsparing in attacking McConnell and said every tool — including adding more justices to the Supreme Court — should be used to regain control of the court from Republicans.
According to Lithwick, Democrats need to to scare Republicans and let them know they will “feel the hurt” for their court-packing.
“For decades now the Republican Party has treated the court as its own plaything,” Lithwick began. “It’s devoted tons and tons of money — I would note dark money Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has been working on this for a long time — to packing the courts with a certain kind of jurist and I think there’s been massive asymmetry because the Democrats have not necessarily done that.”
“They’ve in some sense allowed the rhetoric of the Scalia seat was our seat, and now this Ginsburg seat is our seat, rhetoric to go unchecked. I think you’re right that as long as the Democrats say well, ‘there’s not much we can do, they have the senate. It’s Mitch McConnell’s toy and they want to play with it then this happened.”
“So I think this framing that the courts just belong to the conservative movement, they belong to the Federalist Society because they’re there and the way to debunk it is to scare them,” she continued. “I don’t think we take it off the table. I don’t think we say ‘wait and see what happens.’ and then we talk about structural reforms where it’s court-packing, whether it’s doing away with lifetime tenure, whether it’s any number of constitutional reforms that are being floated.”
“I think we have to say right here right now we are going to make you feel the hurt if you continue to treat the court as though it’s yours and I agree with you completely,” she added. “The notion that it’s too early to scare them with that kind of language is exactly how we got into trouble in 2016.”
Watch below:
‘Without delay!’: Trump urges GOP to use their ‘position of power’ to replace Ginsburg
Donald Trump kicked off Saturday morning by urging Republican lawmakers to use their "position of power" to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court "without delay!"
Following a night where the president issued an official statement expressing his condolences to the family of the late Supreme Court justice, the president went on offense early Saturday, writing, "@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!"
‘You are garbage’: GOPer Doug Collins hammered for ugly tweet attacking Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) was roundly trashed on Twitter on Saturday morning for not even making an effort to offer his condolences to the family of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg after she passed away on Friday night from pancreatic cancer, with the Georgia Republican instead attacking the late justice for her position on a woman's right to choose.
According to the GOP conservative, Ginsburg is responsible for the "murder" of "30 million innocent babies."
"RIP to the more than 30 million innocent babies that have been murdered during the decades that Ruth Bader Ginsburg defended pro-abortion laws," Collins Tweeted just hours after Ginsburg's death was announced. "With @realDonaldTrump nominating a replacement that values human life, generations of unborn children have a chance to live."