Mitch McConnell slammed for his ‘oddly specific’ promise to accept results of Nov. 3 election

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at CPAC in 2013. Image: Gage Skidmore/flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) added his voice to statements issued by other Republican lawmakers assuring they would accept the election results — which President Donald Trump suggested he would not.

The president refused to commit to the peaceful transition of power if he loses to Joe Biden, and McConnell and some other Republicans offered some sort of assurance they would — although none mentioned Trump by name and some suggested Biden had made similar threats.

Some social media users questioned McConnell’s specificity about the date, and wondered whether he would refuse to accept votes that were counted after Election Night news coverage ended.

