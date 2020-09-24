Mitch McConnell slammed for his ‘oddly specific’ promise to accept results of Nov. 3 election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) added his voice to statements issued by other Republican lawmakers assuring they would accept the election results — which President Donald Trump suggested he would not.

The president refused to commit to the peaceful transition of power if he loses to Joe Biden, and McConnell and some other Republicans offered some sort of assurance they would — although none mentioned Trump by name and some suggested Biden had made similar threats.

The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 24, 2020

Some social media users questioned McConnell’s specificity about the date, and wondered whether he would refuse to accept votes that were counted after Election Night news coverage ended.

maybe I’m paranoid but “The winner of the November 3rd election” seems oddly specific to me. https://t.co/dv6ETGhCVH — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 24, 2020

This was no accident. Gives McConnell cover to say he spoke out against Trump’s efforts while promoting that the winner will be identified on November 3. He’s going to push the red mirage narrative. — Don’t Stand So Close To Me (And Wear A Mask) (@mfredericks1x) September 24, 2020

Meaning, "we might toss out uncounted ballots on Nov. 4." — JellyKind (@JellyKind) September 24, 2020

We need to hear you say you’ll wait for the mail in votes to be counted, won’t support trumped up election lawsuits & will insist on Joe Biden’s inauguration if he’s the winner, as well as Trump’s departure. Otherwise these are just words. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 24, 2020

'November 3 Election." They will fight to exclude any ballots not counted on election day. This is obviously the strategy. It's a breathtaking assault on the republic. https://t.co/qlJ8g7gpSa — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) September 24, 2020

Your assurance that our institutions will be protected rings hollow. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 24, 2020

But the winner may not be known on 11/3 — right @senatemajldr? — Liz Garbus (@lizgarbus) September 24, 2020

Now commit to counting every vote whether that takes 2 days, 2 weeks, or 2 months Every vote counts

Every vote counted — Lillabeth (@shshockedNoMore) September 24, 2020

The first peaceful transition of power from a President who lost reelection was following the election in 1800. Maybe you shouldn't talk about you're upholding "history" and "tradition" when you apparently know so little about it…? — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) September 24, 2020

You mean with the exceptions of 2000 and 2016 where the GOP STOLE the Presidency, yes? — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Democrat (@Judson4Congress) September 24, 2020

Election does not take place on November 3, it takes place *through* November 3, and votes will be counted for the days & weeks that follows. Your passionless statement, emphasizing the last day of voting, does nothing to assuage concerns of your work to undermine our republic. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) September 24, 2020

Interesting, Senator, that you qualify it with “November 3rd election,” which gives cover for a challenge to votes that are counted after Election Day. Everything’s a shell game with these guys. — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) September 24, 2020

