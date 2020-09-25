Morning Joe brutally mocks Kevin McCarthy’s intelligence over lies about Hillary Clinton

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough ridiculed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Friday for his attacks and lies about Hillary Clinton, suggesting the senior Republican shouldn’t be trusted around sharp objects or blenders.

Reacting to comments McCarthy made, where he lied about Clinton saying Democratic challenger Joe Biden should not accept the results of the election if Donald Trump wins, the “Morning Joe” host said the Republicans are grasping at straws in order to defend the president who won’t guarantee an orderly transfer of power should he lose.

After fellow panelist Kasie Hunt sharing a clip of Clinton’s statement — where she said no one should concede until all the votes are counted — and noted that she had to correct McCarthy after he called her the Democratic presidential nominee, Scarborough had a few things to say about McCarthy.

Noting the Trump didn’t seem to know McCarthy’s first name in a recent press briefing, the MSNBC host stated, “Yeah, Kevin McCarthy — as I was looking at him, I was wondering if they were allowing him to eat with anything other than plastic forks, looks like he could hurt himself.”

Scarborough then recalled a story about Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) testing out a knife’s sharpness by deliberately cutting himself, before turning to McCarthy again telling Morning Joe regular Michael Steele, “There are just some people you want to keep away from sharp objects, blenders. Kevin McCarthy looked like one of them there — it’s crazy.”

Watch below:

