Morning Joe brutally mocks Kevin McCarthy’s intelligence over lies about Hillary Clinton
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough ridiculed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Friday for his attacks and lies about Hillary Clinton, suggesting the senior Republican shouldn’t be trusted around sharp objects or blenders.
Reacting to comments McCarthy made, where he lied about Clinton saying Democratic challenger Joe Biden should not accept the results of the election if Donald Trump wins, the “Morning Joe” host said the Republicans are grasping at straws in order to defend the president who won’t guarantee an orderly transfer of power should he lose.
After fellow panelist Kasie Hunt sharing a clip of Clinton’s statement — where she said no one should concede until all the votes are counted — and noted that she had to correct McCarthy after he called her the Democratic presidential nominee, Scarborough had a few things to say about McCarthy.
Noting the Trump didn’t seem to know McCarthy’s first name in a recent press briefing, the MSNBC host stated, “Yeah, Kevin McCarthy — as I was looking at him, I was wondering if they were allowing him to eat with anything other than plastic forks, looks like he could hurt himself.”
Scarborough then recalled a story about Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) testing out a knife’s sharpness by deliberately cutting himself, before turning to McCarthy again telling Morning Joe regular Michael Steele, “There are just some people you want to keep away from sharp objects, blenders. Kevin McCarthy looked like one of them there — it’s crazy.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump campaign plotting ‘tremendously dangerous’ challenges to election results
President Donald Trump's campaign is preparing for a brutal legal battle on the ground after ballots are cast in the Nov. 3 election.
The president has refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power, and lawyers for his campaign and Joe Biden's are fanning out across the country to prepare for legal challenges to the vote count, reported Axios.
“There are a lot of options if it turns out that the election results aren’t fair and free,” a Trump campaign source told the website.
2020 Election
Pentagon officials are worried Trump may order troops to put down election unrest: NYT
Senior Defense Department officials have been privately discussing resigning if President Donald Trump orders the American military to put down unrest in the wake of the 2020 election.
The New York Times reports that Pentagon officials are worried that Trump will try to use the military against American citizens who will be protesting him if he tries to stay in power even after losing the election.
"Several Pentagon officials said that such a move could prompt resignations among many of Mr. Trump’s senior generals," including General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Times reports.
2020 Election
‘This is going to be a blowout’: Morning Joe throws devastating new Fox News polls in Trump’s face
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough kicked off Friday morning by listing off a collection of new polls that shows Donald Trump is headed to defeat in November, adding that the presidential election is looking like it will be a blowout favoring Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Speaking with "Morning Joe" co-host Willy Geist, Scarborough appeared almost giddy as he read off the latest numbers showing the president still has not turned his floundering campaign around.
"Joe Biden has pulled ahead in Wisconsin in some polls 7, 8 points," Scarborough began. "So the states everybody has been talking about, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and really Ohio wasn't a part of this. Ohio and Iowa comfortably fell in Donald Trump's campaign, but all five of those states across the upper Midwest have obviously been part of the heartland battle."