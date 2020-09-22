Morning Joe exposes cynical reason embattled senators are rolling over and will vote for his court nominee

Speaking with the Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough marveled at the Republican senators who are facing the loss of their seats because of what Donald Trump has done to the country but still plan to rubberstamp whomever the president nominates to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before pointing out why they’re falling in line.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) likely facing defeat on November 3rd, Scarborough said they are less concerned with their reputations and more fearful of their post-politics futures if they buck the president.

“Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has done something that is extraordinary,” host Scarborough explained as guest Robison laughed. “That it takes so much hard — years and years of hard work and dedication to be as bad of a politician as he has been to be tied in a Senate race in South Carolina with six weeks to go.”

“All of these people — I’m sorry, it sounds really cynical, but when Martha McSally (R-AZ) decides to do this, she loses the suburbs of Phoenix — she loses her race. When Susan Collins (R-ME), if Susan Collins has to vote and decides to vote, she loses Maine — she’s probably already lost Maine. Thom Tillis (R-NC), again, will have defections in the suburbs and among women and young people, among all the people he needs to get back, he’s lost them forever when he does this.”

“And Cory Gardner (R-CO), my god. how bad will it be for Cory Gardner?” he exclaimed. “I hate to be cynical about this, but it looks like for many of these people they are making the calculation that [the New York Times] Peter Baker is saying, and it’s not about running in the future. It’s like, ‘what do I do after I lose this year? Well, if I cross Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell (R-KY), I can’t be a lobbyist and make a lot of money. But if I vote for them, I’m still in good stead with the party, I have a future politically and I can get a job right after I leave office.'”

Watch below: