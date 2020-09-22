Morning Joe exposes cynical reason embattled senators are rolling over and will vote for his court nominee
Speaking with the Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough marveled at the Republican senators who are facing the loss of their seats because of what Donald Trump has done to the country but still plan to rubberstamp whomever the president nominates to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before pointing out why they’re falling in line.
With Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) likely facing defeat on November 3rd, Scarborough said they are less concerned with their reputations and more fearful of their post-politics futures if they buck the president.
“Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has done something that is extraordinary,” host Scarborough explained as guest Robison laughed. “That it takes so much hard — years and years of hard work and dedication to be as bad of a politician as he has been to be tied in a Senate race in South Carolina with six weeks to go.”
“All of these people — I’m sorry, it sounds really cynical, but when Martha McSally (R-AZ) decides to do this, she loses the suburbs of Phoenix — she loses her race. When Susan Collins (R-ME), if Susan Collins has to vote and decides to vote, she loses Maine — she’s probably already lost Maine. Thom Tillis (R-NC), again, will have defections in the suburbs and among women and young people, among all the people he needs to get back, he’s lost them forever when he does this.”
“And Cory Gardner (R-CO), my god. how bad will it be for Cory Gardner?” he exclaimed. “I hate to be cynical about this, but it looks like for many of these people they are making the calculation that [the New York Times] Peter Baker is saying, and it’s not about running in the future. It’s like, ‘what do I do after I lose this year? Well, if I cross Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell (R-KY), I can’t be a lobbyist and make a lot of money. But if I vote for them, I’m still in good stead with the party, I have a future politically and I can get a job right after I leave office.'”
Watch below:
2020 Election
GOP senators privately balking at voting on Ginsburg replacement before election: report
While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to forge ahead and call for a vote as soon as possible on whomever Donald Trump nominates to fill the seat held by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a number of Republican senators are balking at committing to a vote before the November election.
According to a report from Politico, only a few of more than a dozen Republican senators asked on Monday if they would commit to a vote before the election said yes with many taking a wait and see approach.
2020 Election
Desperate Trump can’t make Joe Biden scary to his base — so he’s pretending Kamala Harris is the real candidate: report
Polls show that President Donald Trump is significantly trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden -- and it seems like he's now trying to pretend he's running against someone else.
NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports that Trump has had trouble making his voters frightened of Biden, which is why he's now turning his focus to vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
2020 Election
CIA: Putin ‘probably directing’ disinformation campaign against Biden with GOP’s help
Russian president Vladimir Putin is "probably directing" a disinformation campaign against Joe Biden ahead of November's election, according to a top-secret CIA assessment.
Two unnamed sources told the Washington Post the Kremlin was attempting to interfere with the 2020 presidential election through a Ukrainian parliamentarian with ties to President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
“We assess that President Vladimir Putin and the senior most Russian officials are aware of and probably directing Russia’s influence operations aimed at denigrating the former U.S. vice president, supporting the U.S. president and fueling public discord ahead of the U.S. election in November,” the report states in its first line.