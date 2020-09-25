Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Republicans for blaming Hillary Clinton for Trump’s threats to election results

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Republicans for changing the subject from President Donald Trump’s attacks on the election to Hillary Clinton.

The president has repeatedly suggested he won’t accept an election loss to Joe Biden, and the “Morning Joe” host thumped Republicans for suggesting Clinton — the 2016 nominee who is not currently running for office — had done the same thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She never said never concede,” Scarborough said. “She said, don’t concede on Election Night, don’t concede until we count all the votes, is that correct?”

MSNBC reporter Kasie Hunt agreed, saying that Clinton had urged Biden to hold out until all the legal challenges were settled and all the ballots were counted, and Scarborough said those comments were not comparable to Trump’s threats — and were also irrelevant.

“The question does not go to Hillary Clinton any more than it goes to Mookie Betts,” Scarborough said, referring to the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder. “Because neither Hillary Clinton nor Mookie Betts are president of the United States. The question, which our constitutional republic rests on, is whether the sitting president of the United States, like George Washington and the other 43 presidents that followed him before Donald Trump, whether Donald Trump will peacefully allow there to be a peaceful transition of power, and what he said yesterday was that he wasn’t going to answer that question.”

“He said it’ll be peaceful if we get rid of the ballots,” Scarborough added. “All he said was, it’ll be peaceful if I win by rigging the vote. So that’s what this president said that no other president has said, and that’s why it’s so dangerous.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump supporter short circuits after CNN proves that he got fooled by a doctored Biden video

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

A supporter of President Donald Trump on Friday found himself befuddled after a CNN reporter proved to him that he had been fooled by a doctored video of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

During an interview with CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, the Trump supporter claimed that he'd seen a video of Biden falling asleep in the middle of a television news interview.

However, as O'Sullivan showed him, that video had been completely doctored by splicing footage of Biden at a time when he happened to have his eyes closed into a local TV news interview of another guest who had fallen asleep on the set.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Pentagon officials are worried Trump may order troops to put down election unrest: NYT

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Senior Defense Department officials have been privately discussing resigning if President Donald Trump orders the American military to put down unrest in the wake of the 2020 election.

The New York Times reports that Pentagon officials are worried that Trump will try to use the military against American citizens who will be protesting him if he tries to stay in power even after losing the election.

"Several Pentagon officials said that such a move could prompt resignations among many of Mr. Trump’s senior generals," including General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Times reports.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘This is going to be a blowout’: Morning Joe throws devastating new Fox News polls in Trump’s face

Published

56 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough kicked off Friday morning by listing off a collection of new polls that shows Donald Trump is headed to defeat in November, adding that the presidential election is looking like it will be a blowout favoring Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Speaking with "Morning Joe" co-host Willy Geist, Scarborough appeared almost giddy as he read off the latest numbers showing the president still has not turned his floundering campaign around.

"Joe Biden has pulled ahead in Wisconsin in some polls 7, 8 points," Scarborough began. "So the states everybody has been talking about, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and really Ohio wasn't a part of this. Ohio and Iowa comfortably fell in Donald Trump's campaign, but all five of those states across the upper Midwest have obviously been part of the heartland battle."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE