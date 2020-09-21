Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Trump’s latest distraction from his COVID-19 failures

Published

2 hours ago

on

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hammered President Donald Trump for giving himself an “A” grade on the coronavirus response.

The “Morning Joe” host opened Monday’s program with a new recording from journalist Bob Woodward, who said Trump’s self-assessment was more sad than the tapes that helped bring down Richard Nixon.

“We can grade it from the very beginning where he was a liar and admitted he was a liar to the American people,” Scarborough began, “when he had been told by his own people inside the White House in January, that this was going to be the biggest crisis he faced of his presidency. When his own trade adviser had told him that half a million Americans could die. With that information, Donald Trump was saying that it was one person coming in from China and soon it would go away. That’s not helping you, that’s not helping any American.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Scarborough said the president is hoping the coming fight to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court would distract Americans from his staggering failure on the pandemic.

“You know why he did it, he only cares about one thing,” Scarborough said. “He doesn’t care about you. He doesn’t care about the good of the American people. He certainly doesn’t care about our standing across the globe. He only cares about him and his political standing, and for him that’s measured by the Dow Jones Industrial instead of the number of Americans dead.”

“You can do all the adjusting you want for population size,” he added. “We still come out the loser, and Donald Trump still comes out president of the United States who botched the biggest health care crisis of the past century, the biggest economic crisis of the past 80 years, and the biggest political crisis of the past 50 years. So nobody is giving him an ‘A’ grading-wise. He’s going to try with the Supreme Court now. All he wants is to keep distracting Americans and have them forget that 200,000 Americans are dead, when so many of those Americans would still be alive if Donald Trump hadn’t spent the last six months lying to you and to your family.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump says he is ‘counting on the federal court system’ to declare winner on election night—before many ballots are tallied

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

"This is an open admission that Trump hopes to use the Supreme Court to steal the election."

President Donald Trump said during a campaign rally over the weekend that he is "counting on the federal court system"—which he has packed with right-wing judges—to declare a winner of the presidential election on the night of November 3, a statement that one journalist described as an "outright pledge to use the courts to stop votes from being counted."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump suggests Obama was too lazy to appoint judges during Fox & Friends rant

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump suggested his predecessor was too lazy to fill judicial vacancies.

The president is rushing ahead with a nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked President Barack Obama's nominee for months ahead of the 2016 election.

"You know, we won the election, and elections have consequences," Trump told "Fox & Friends." "It's called you pick people from the Supreme Court, and you pick judges, too. We have, we're going to have almost 300, about 300 judges at the end of my first term, which will be a record."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Apocalyptic’: Epidemiologists warn CNN that America is headed for a ‘very grim’ COVID-19 fall

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Two top epidemiologists on Monday warned that the United States is headed for what one described as an "apocalyptic fall" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an appearance on CNN, Dr. Peter Hotez, the co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, pointed to surging COVID-19 cases in several European countries and recent spikes in cases in the United States to project that the pandemic is taking a very deadly turn for the worse.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE