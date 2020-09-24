MSNBC’s Morning Joe rips Rand Paul’s COVID-19 lies: He’s ‘a guy that goes around calling himself a doctor’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough bashed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus he caught himself — and continued showing up for work at the Capitol.
The first senator to test positive for COVID-19 clashed Wednesday with Dr. Anthony Fauci over the pandemic response and herd immunity, and the “Morning Joe” host mocked the Kentucky Republican, who’s an ophthalmologist.
ADVERTISEMENT
“It really is incredible that a guy that goes around calling himself a doctor has spread more misinformation,” Scarborough said. “By the way, I’ve got to say, he is first among many who have been competing in that chamber as Republicans to spread the most misinformation that could kill people.”
“Here’s a guy, yeah, who had it, knew he had been tested for it, was spreading it around before he got his test results back,” Scarborough added, “and now is talking about New York having herd immunity when it’s only 22 percent, as Dr. Anthony Fauci said, and we find out yesterday only 10 percent of Americans, from what our doctors and what Trump’s own administration has been able to figure out — only 10 percent of Americans have so far been infected with the coronavirus and we have 200,000 deaths. Add that up, multiply that out, we’re in big trouble if people listen to Rand Paul and other conspiracy theorists like Rand Paul instead of people like Dr. Fauci.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
President Donald Trump caused an uproar on Twitter when he refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of presidential power if he loses the upcoming November election.
Outrage and dismay ensued on Twitter as many frustrated users took to the platform with their thoughts of Trump’s presumed plan. Many Twitter users noted just how alarming Trump’s blatant threat is as others expressed concern about the weeks ahead.
“Donald Trump rambles incoherently but his message is clear: he will not respect the voters’ will and will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power,” MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tweeted. “So, who arrests Trump and the attorney general if they attempt to steal an election and commit treason?”
With the Food and Drug Administration reportedly planning to propose stricter guidelines for emergency approval of a coronavirus vaccine, President Donald Trump late Wednesday threatened to block the agency's push for tougher standards because he trusts for-profit pharmaceutical corporations to conduct adequate safety testing.
"Trump's White House must not block or water down this guidance and must allow scientists and public health officials, not Trump's political interests, to guide this vaccine approval process."—Eli Zupnick, Accountable Pharma"I have tremendous trust in these massive companies that are so brilliantly organized in terms of what they've been doing with the tests. I don't know that a government as big as we are could do tests like this," Trump said during a press briefing, minimizing the central role the federal government has played in coordinating and providing much of the funding for vaccine trials.
CNN host Alisyn Camerota expressed shock on Thursday when a supporter of President Donald Trump told her he didn't want to take any vaccines, regardless of whether the president gave him their seal of approval.
During a voter panel discussion about the president's response to the novel coronavirus, Camerota asked a group of three Biden voters and three Trump voters if they would be comfortable taking a vaccine that was released this year -- and five of them said that they would not.
While some of the panelists said they were simply worried that the vaccine was being rushed out the door to help with the president's election, Florida Trump supporter Sean Roberts said he didn't take any vaccines.