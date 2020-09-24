MSNBC’s Morning Joe rips Rand Paul’s COVID-19 lies: He’s ‘a guy that goes around calling himself a doctor’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough bashed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus he caught himself — and continued showing up for work at the Capitol.

The first senator to test positive for COVID-19 clashed Wednesday with Dr. Anthony Fauci over the pandemic response and herd immunity, and the “Morning Joe” host mocked the Kentucky Republican, who’s an ophthalmologist.

“It really is incredible that a guy that goes around calling himself a doctor has spread more misinformation,” Scarborough said. “By the way, I’ve got to say, he is first among many who have been competing in that chamber as Republicans to spread the most misinformation that could kill people.”

“Here’s a guy, yeah, who had it, knew he had been tested for it, was spreading it around before he got his test results back,” Scarborough added, “and now is talking about New York having herd immunity when it’s only 22 percent, as Dr. Anthony Fauci said, and we find out yesterday only 10 percent of Americans, from what our doctors and what Trump’s own administration has been able to figure out — only 10 percent of Americans have so far been infected with the coronavirus and we have 200,000 deaths. Add that up, multiply that out, we’re in big trouble if people listen to Rand Paul and other conspiracy theorists like Rand Paul instead of people like Dr. Fauci.”