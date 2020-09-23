New York judge orders Eric Trump to sit for deposition before election day

A New York judge has ordered Eric Trump to sit for a deposition prior to the November election.

The order was handed down on Wednesday by New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron.

Trump must testify no later than Oct. 7, 2020, according to the order.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed suit earlier this year relating to possible financial fraud by the Trump Organization. The company is suspected of falsely inflating its worth in financial documents.

