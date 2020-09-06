‘Nightmare scenario’: Trump is laying the groundwork for election result mayhem
Warning of the very real chance of a “nightmare scenario” in which President Donald Trump misleads the American people over the results of the November election—or refuses to leave office voluntarily if voted out—Sen. Bernie Sanders is raising the alarm and mobilizing his army of supporters to be aware of just how dangerous a game the president is now playing.
In an interview with Politico and an email sent to his massive email list Friday, Sanders suggested that too many news organizations, social media companies, and lawmakers—in addition to the broader public—remain unaware of the manner in which Trump is laying the groundwork for a potentially devastating series of events.
“Trump is now using his lies and misinformation to sow confusion and chaos in the election process and undermine American democracy,” stated in the email, sent to millions of his supporters on Friday. “In other words, he does not intend to accept the results of the election if he loses and leave office voluntarily. This is not just a ‘constitutional crisis.’ This is a threat to everything this country stands for.”
Speaking with Politico earlier in the day, Sanders said one crucial thing to be done immediately is to educate people. “What we have got to do in the next two months is to alert the American people about what that nightmarish scenario might look like in order to prepare them for that possibility and talk about what we do if that happens,” he said.
Earlier this week, Trump was accused by legal experts of committing an outright felony when he publicly called on voters in North Carolina to vote twice in the November federal elections. For Sanders, the comment should be seen as just part of a larger ploy by the president and the GOP to sow doubt about the integrity of the election while also creating conditions to actually steal power by refusing to concede if Trump is defeated by Democratic rival Joe Biden.
We must do everything we can to ensure @JoeBiden wins by the largest possible margin. We also must consider what happens if Trump loses but refuses to abide by the results and does everything he can to hold onto power.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 4, 2020
In his email, Sanders said:
At a time when he is behind in almost every national poll and in most battleground state polls, Trump recently stated, “The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election.”
Think about what that means. What he is saying is that if he wins the election, that’s great. But if he loses, it’s rigged. And if it’s rigged, then he is not leaving office. Heads I win. Tails you lose.
As Common Dreams reported earlier this week, Sanders is not alone in his concerns. After researchers at the analysis firm Hawkfish presented a scenario in which Trump could try to prematurely claim an election night victory on November 3 based on incomplete results—a so-called “Red Mirage” win based on same-day voting by Republicans but leaving out millions of yet-to-be-counted mail-in ballots by Democrats in key battleground states—it was clear to many that both the president and his GOP supporters will create untold havoc if not adequately confronted.
This is important: I’m standing side-by-side with @SenSanders to make sure we have a plan if President Trump refuses to leave office.https://t.co/WaV86rcoU2
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 5, 2020
“The fact is that we will not get results on election night—it may take days or even longer for states to count the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots needed to conduct a safe election after Trump botched the response to the coronavirus,” said Ryan Thomas, a spokesperson for Stand Up America, after Trump invoked the “Red Mirage” scenario on Wednesday, but inversing the implications by saying it would be Democrats “rigging” the delayed results against him.
Such “baseless charges being spread by Trump and his allies in the right-wing media about the election results,” said Ryan, “are not only damaging to the foundation of our democracy, but also wholly unAmerican.”
And Sanders agrees.
“Trump is not only trying to create chaos and delegitimize the election process,” he warned in his email. “He and the Republican Party are now spending tens of millions of dollars in the courts to make it harder for people to vote.”
To combat the ability of Trump to sow such misinformation, Sanders is calling for four things to be done without delay:
- With the pandemic and a massive increase in mail-in voting, state legislatures must take immediate action to allow for votes to be counted before Election Day, as they come in;
- The news media needs to prepare the American people to understand there is no longer a single Election Day and that we may not know the results on November 3;
- Social media companies must finally get their act together and stop people from using their tools to threaten and harass election officials and spread disinformation; and
- We need Congressional hearings with local officials to learn how they plan to handle the Election Day process and the days that follow.
While Sanders told Politico he hopes “with all of my heart that none of this happens,” he admitted he is very much concerned that Trump will do nearly anything to cling to power and would even go so far as to refuse to leave office if defeated.
“There is a very high likelihood that Trump will contest the results if he loses,” he told the outlet. “And it would be an unprecedented moment in American history and undermining everything that this country stands for if we have a president remain in office who lost the election.”
The reality, he said in his email, is not easy to face but the truth must be told.
“In the United States we have an antiquated and inefficient process for conducting elections,” he wrote. “And, today, that system is operating under the additional strain of the coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, instead of trying to improve this flawed situation Trump and many Republicans appear willing to exploit it to maintain power.”
As his final message to supporters in the email, he said the hard work ahead in the weeks and months ahead is “to deliver Joe Biden an overwhelming victory on election night. But, we must also stay vigilant, and do everything possible to prevent Trump from staying in power if he loses.”
And concluded: “Nothing less than our democracy is at stake.”
Military officials are discussing ‘disobeying unlawful’ orders over fears of what Trump might do: ex-Marine lawmaker
Speaking remotely with MSNBC's Alex Witt, Rep. Seth Mouton (D) -- who served in Iraq as a Marine -- criticized Donald Trump for his comments calling U.S. servicepeople "losers and suckers" and said dissatisfaction with the president is pervasive within the armed forces.
Asked by the host how past and present U.S. military members view the president, the moderate Massachusetts lawmaker was blunt.
"What have you heard from troops? " host Witt asked. "Those that are your constituent, veterans that have come home or those who you're in contact?"
"Well, I'm not going to speak for every veteran, but I can't tell you how many have reached out to me and said that they have discussions now in the military about what it means to disobey unlawful orders, because they fully expect them from the commander in chief," Mouton replied. "There are a lot of people, even inside the White House, who believe that he's going to try to get the military to keep him in power after he loses this election to Joe Biden."
‘About to lose your job’: Nebraska man faces backlash for truck with obscenely racist ‘Trump 2020’ sign
A Trump supporter is facing backlash online after his truck was allegedly spotted with a racist Trump 2020 campaign message.
A photo of the "Trump 2020" sign was posted by Twitter user Ravi Mahapatra. The sign included a racist phrase followed by "Trump 2020."
In Lincoln, this evening pic.twitter.com/hAc6sHaGMj
— Ravi Mahapatra (@doctor_rpm) September 6, 2020
Election 2020 is shaping up to be a horror movie
Among the various inaccurate things my father told me about American politics was the truism that presidential campaigns began on Labor Day. If only, right? In our near-psychotic media dystopia, political campaigning never ends and, indeed, to a large degree has taken the place of actual governing, especially under President You Know Who.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Still, something feels different as we turn the corner into fall. To borrow a strange construction the New York Times used on Sunday, "the campaign enters an intense phase," as if it were a natural phenomenon like a hurricane, moving and changing without human intervention. To put it another way, quoting the final hit song from the late Leonard Cohen, you want it darker?I suppose the truism about no electioneering before Labor Day was a little bit true, a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. In my dad's version it was an inflexible article of the gentlemanly code of political combat, vaguely akin to the standing eight-count or the way boxers used to touch gloves before the final round. After the party conventions — according to my dad's mythology — Americans took a break from politics in late summer, gathering at beach fronts or mountain getaways to soothe the national soul with Hamm's beer and supermarket barbecue sauce. It was a tradition even scumbags and Republicans were obliged to observe.My father didn't live to see the advent of the two-year-long presidential campaign (conservatively speaking) or the endless regurgitation of political gossip on cable news, both of which I suspect he would have perceived as signs of tragic moral decay. In the last presidential campaign of his life, Michael Dukakis took the summer off, confident he had built an insurmountable lead over George H.W. Bush. That was surely the beginning of the end.Even so, my dad couldn't have imagined the election of a president who gleefully announced that there were no rules — in effect, that rules were for "losers" and "suckers" — and who was openly contemptuous of everything from the codes and norms of political discourse to the rule of law and the Constitution itself. If the world my dad was describing wasn't exactly real, and had been conjured up to conceal certain uncomfortable truths about power and inequality, many Americans of his generation — and well after that — found its supposed rituals reassuring. That mid-century conception that politics was a manly, bare-knuckle brawl which nonetheless had clear rules of engagement is almost exactly what Joe Biden is selling in 2020.Biden has clearly been counseled to stop talking about a return to "normalcy" or about Donald Trump's presidency as an "aberrant moment" in the upbeat tale of American progress, but that's evidently what he wants and what he believes. It would be nonsensical to claim that the Labor Day holiday, in this year of all years, marks any meaningful launch or relaunch of the presidential campaign: We have known who the two nominees would be since older Democratic voters rallied around Biden's flailing campaign in early March, and since then the Trump-Biden contest has unfolded in dramatic and intensely symbolic fashion, across a spring and summer that has seen nearly 190,000 Americans die and the largest outbreak of urban protests and rioting since the late 1960s.