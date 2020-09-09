‘No demonstrable proof’: Republican election lawyer busts Trump’s lies about voter fraud

A Republican election lawyer says he’s spent decades looking for evidence of fraud, but there’s just no proof to President Donald Trump’s claims about the vote being rigged against him.

Ben Ginsburg, an election lawyer for 38 years and co-chair of the bipartisan 2013 Presidential Commission on Election Administration, appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss his Washington Post op-ed explaining his life’s work.

“I’ve been looking for 38 years on Election Days, along with literally legions of other Republican lawyers and political operatives, for elections that are rigged in fraud,” Ginsburg said. “It is true that there is an occasional election where you can prove fraud. Those are caught.”

“But elections and the credibility of the results of the elections is a fundamental bedrock of our democracy,” he added, “and to say overall that elections are rigged and fraudulent and the only way I can win is if there’s cheating going on, is just not borne out by 38 years of looking for those incidents, and it’s time for the Republican Party to basically deal with that reality in what they do.”

Ginsburg said he disagreed with sending out live ballots to voters — as nine states do — but he did not believe those would make any difference in the final results in the presidential election, despite Trump’s lurid warnings.

“There is no demonstrable proof of rigged or fraudulent elections or even really anything to be able to rise to the level of the rhetoric of rigged and fraudulent elections in the vast majority of states,” he said.