‘No demonstrable proof’: Republican election lawyer busts Trump’s lies about voter fraud
A Republican election lawyer says he’s spent decades looking for evidence of fraud, but there’s just no proof to President Donald Trump’s claims about the vote being rigged against him.
Ben Ginsburg, an election lawyer for 38 years and co-chair of the bipartisan 2013 Presidential Commission on Election Administration, appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss his Washington Post op-ed explaining his life’s work.
“I’ve been looking for 38 years on Election Days, along with literally legions of other Republican lawyers and political operatives, for elections that are rigged in fraud,” Ginsburg said. “It is true that there is an occasional election where you can prove fraud. Those are caught.”
“But elections and the credibility of the results of the elections is a fundamental bedrock of our democracy,” he added, “and to say overall that elections are rigged and fraudulent and the only way I can win is if there’s cheating going on, is just not borne out by 38 years of looking for those incidents, and it’s time for the Republican Party to basically deal with that reality in what they do.”
Ginsburg said he disagreed with sending out live ballots to voters — as nine states do — but he did not believe those would make any difference in the final results in the presidential election, despite Trump’s lurid warnings.
“There is no demonstrable proof of rigged or fraudulent elections or even really anything to be able to rise to the level of the rhetoric of rigged and fraudulent elections in the vast majority of states,” he said.
Kayleigh McEnany on Nobel Prize nomination: ‘You cannot deny what has happened on President Trump’s watch’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday insisted that President Donald Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize is a "big deal" even though anyone can be nominated for the award.
McEnany was asked about Trump's chances at winning the Nobel Prize after a right-wing Norwegian politician made the nomination.
"This is a big deal and it's well deserved," McEnany told Fox News anchor Sandra Smith. "You cannot deny what has happened on President Trump's watch."
‘Donald Trump is a draft dodger’ brutal new Lincoln Project ad charges
In their latest ad The Lincoln Project calls President Donald Trump of being a "draft dodger." Trump got five draft deferments, including one allegedly for nonexistent bone spurs, to avoid serving in the U.S. Military, yet today he is America's Commander-in-Chief.
The Lincoln Project calls him a "dishonorable coward" who is "unfit to be Commander-in-Chief."
The ad slams Trump for saying the late Senator John McCain was not a war hero, and for refusing to honor America's soldiers who gave their lives in battle.
"He refused to visit the cemetery of our fallen in France, saying, 'Why should I go to that cemetery, it's filled with losers?'" the ad reminds Americans.
‘The potential for chaos is palpable’: CNN reporter warns of Trump encouraging supporters to watch polls
President Donald Trump on Tuesday night asked his fans at a North Carolina rally to work as poll watchers to prevent Democrats from supposedly "stealing" the 2020 presidential election.
"Be poll watchers when you go there," Trump told his supporters. "Watch all the thieving and stealing and robbing they do."
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Wednesday warned that the president's encouragement could spell trouble for polling sites on election day -- especially if some of his fans decide to show up armed with guns.
"You could imagine, for example, that in the same way that vigilantes have entered scenes of protest in Oregon, in Wisconsin, where two people ended up getting killed and one of the supporters... has been charged with homicide, you can see people trying to intervene at election polling sites," he said. "He's suggested, of course, that people show up having cast an absentee ballot and try to verify that their ballot was cast or vote again."