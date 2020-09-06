North Carolina attorney general indicates he may investigate Trump’s postmaster general Louis DeJoy after expose

A Washington Post expose on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for pressuring staff of his company to give money to Republican candidates, which he later reimbursed them for through bonuses.

The accusations against DeJoy are coming from, among others, a human resources executive who claims he had access to payroll records.

“My statement on today’s Washington Post story ‘Louis DeJoy’s rise as GOP fundraiser was powered by contributions from co. workers who were later reimbursed, former employees say’ It is against the law to directly or indirectly reimburse someone for a political contribution,” wrote North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. “Any credible allegations of such actions merit investigation by the appropriate state and federal authorities. Beyond this, it would be inappropriate for me as Attorney General to comment on any specific matter at this time.”

If an investigation discovers wrong-doing, DeJoy will be among 14 Trump aides, donors and advisers to be indicted or imprisoned since he first claimed he would only hire “all the best people.