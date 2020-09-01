‘Not a joke’: Morning Joe hammers Trump’s lengthy history of inciting violence

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski warned that President Donald Trump has been stoking violence since the start of his political career — and he was actively trying to make things worse before the election.

The president praised an Illinois teenager who crossed state lines to gun down two protesters last week and wound another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the “Morning Joe” co-hosts sounded the alarm over Trump’s proposed visit to the city where protests have raged over a police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“This is the same guy and we brought it up in real time when he was doing it, I wrote about it in a Washington Post column,” Scarborough said. “This is a guy that constantly talked about beating up people back in the good old days, [that] they used to beat up people and drag them out, and if you beat up people [he] will pay for your defense.”

“You know, I had long said that he was disqualified back, even in February [2016] after he denied knowing who David Duke and the KKK was. Think about this, remember, folks, he was talking about Second Amendment solutions to stop Hillary Clinton from selecting federal judges and Supreme Court justices. He was suggesting that the people who support the Second Amendment assassinate Hillary Clinton. I remember writing an op-ed there saying the Republican Party has no choice they have to take him off the ticket. They haven’t. So now, we are here, they’re coming up on an election, Mika. They’ve ignored all these warnings for four years and they’re going to be routed.”

Brzezinski noted that everything Trump had joked about had come to pass, but Scarborough stopped her.

“It’s not a joke with him,” Scarborough said.

Brzezinski then reminded viewers that Trump had once boasted he could get away with shooting someone in the middle of New York City.

“Wouldn’t want to see him on Fifth Avenue,” she said.