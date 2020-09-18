‘Now we have all these victims’: Trump 2016 voter bolting GOP because president ‘can’t handle the job’
According to New York Times/Sienna College poll, Donald Trump has yet to recover with voters from his mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, and his collapse in the polls is mirrored by at least three Republican senators who are all facing ouster in November.
With the embattled president still fighting with his own public health officials over precautions the public should take to avoid being infected by the deadly COVID-19 virus, his own campaign is watching his numbers flounder as voters express their unhappiness at his fumbling of the first real crisis of his presidency.
According to the New York Times report, “In the swing states, Mr. Trump is still lagging across the board. The Times has polled seven presidential battlegrounds in the last two weeks, and the president has not led in any of them, and in no state did he amass more than 44 percent of the vote. Though he has repeatedly tried to shift the focus away from the virus, he has not established a meaningful advantage over Mr. Biden on any issue of equal urgency.”
More concerning to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is the possibility that not only could the Republican Party lose the White House, his hold on the Senate may be slipping away with GOP incumbents in Arizona, Maine and North Carolina trailing their Democratic opponents.
“In all three states, Democratic Senate candidates were leading Republican incumbents by five percentage points or more,” the report states with one 2016 Trump voter from Arizona giving a clue about what the ails the Republican Party.
That would be the performance of Donald Trump.
“Joseph Seoane, 67, of Glendale, Ariz., is among the seniors in the state who plan to vote for Mr. Biden. A political independent who supported Mr. Trump in 2016, Mr. Seoane said he was still ‘not against’ the president but believed it had become clear that Mr. Trump ‘can’t handle’ the job,” the Times reports. ”
“There are certain things we can’t play down,” Seoane explained. “And now we have all these victims.”
The report goes on to note that Republicans now fear voters will hand the White House and control of the Senate to the Democrats, with GOP strategists hoping they can make the case for hanging onto one of the two to keep the Democrats “in check,” however the Times reports, ” … in all three states, two-thirds of voters or more said it would be better for the country if the White House and Senate were controlled by the same party, including a majority of independent voters.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
‘Hip hip, hooray!’: Nikki Haley praised for ‘endorsing’ Biden after she warns he would move US ‘pretty dramatically’ left
Former Trump Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is once again being mocked for a tweet that appears to many as an endorsement for the Joe Biden – Kamala Harris Democratic presidential ticket.
"Approach the prospects of a Biden presidency with clear eyes & no illusions," the Republican former South Carolina governor said on Twitter on Friday. "Electing Biden would move the country pretty dramatically to the left in all but the most optimistic scenarios. A vote for Biden may well turn out to be a vote for Kamala Harris."
2020 Election
Trump would ‘personally kill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’ and ‘feed Melania to dogs’ to save his presidency: Rick Wilson
On his New Abnormal podcast for the Daily Beast, Republican campaign strategist and ardent Donald Trump foe Rick Wilson said that if the desperate president was told he had to "personally kill" Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and feed his third wife Melania "to the dogs" to stay in the White House, he would do it in a heartbeat.
Speaking with co-host Molly Jong-Fast, the colorful Wilson speculated that Attorney General Bill Barr will be doing all he can to make sure Trump wins in November and that there is no extreme the president wouldn't go to to make sure he stays in office where he can avoid criminal charges.
2020 Election
House Dems request ’emergency investigation’ into Bill Barr’s Russiagate probe
Four of the most powerful Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Friday requested that Department of Justice inspector general Michael Horowitz launch an "emergency investigation" into Attorney General Bill Barr's probe of the actions American intelligence officials took during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The letter -- which was signed by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), House Oversight Committee Chairman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), and House Administration Committee Chairman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) -- specifically asks Horowitz to see if Barr has the legal authority to demand the probe release an "interim" report before the election, even if the investigation itself has not been completed.