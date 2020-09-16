One name is left on the hurricane list, and it’s only September. Why so many storms?
MIAMI — There’s only one name left on the National Hurricane Center’s alphabetical list of storm names. After Wilfred, it’s time for names left untouched since 2005: the Greek alphabet.And with a good two months left in the formal hurricane season, it’s likely that Tropical Storm Alpha might make an appearance somewhere in the Atlantic before the season ends on Nov. 30. Although, as anyone around for the 2005 storm season remembers, the final storm of that season — Tropical Storm Zeta — actually petered out on Jan. 6, 2006.So far, this hurricane season has already seen 20 named storms, enough …
Breaking Banner
Devastating research estimates 100,000 Americans would be alive if Trump had even an average COVID-19 response
Just how bad has the United States' response to the COVID-19 pandemic been?
According to Brookings Institution economics researcher Harry Holzer, the United States' current death count could have been conceivably cut in half if the country had delivered even an average performance compared with other countries that are members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
In looking at global COVID-19 data, Holzer found that "overall virus cases per capita in the U.S. are now over four times higher in the U.S. than in the average high-income OECD country, while total deaths per capita are over twice as high."
Breaking Banner
‘More guaranteed to protect me’ than vaccine: CDC director calls face masks ‘most important health tool we have’ to fight COVID-19
During an ABC News townhall event moderated by George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump once again downplayed the benefits of wearing protective face masks. But when Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testified during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing Wednesday morning, he stressed that face masks are enormously helpful tools in the fight against coronavirus.
COVID-19
Lessons from how the polio vaccine went from the lab to the public that Americans can learn from today
In 1955, after a field trial involving 1.8 million Americans, the world’s first successful polio vaccine was declared “safe, effective, and potent.”
It was arguably the most significant biomedical advance of the past century. Despite the polio vaccine’s long-term success, manufacturers, government leaders and the nonprofit that funded the vaccine’s development made several missteps.