One of the cops on the scene of Brad Parscale’s armed standoff was a ‘personal friend’: report

During his armed standoff with police at his Fort Lauderdale home, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale had a personal friend on the scene who also happened to be a police officer, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

The ordeal began with Parscale’s wife calling police and ended with officers detaining Parscale for psychiatric evaluation. Police then recovered 10 firearms from his home. One officer who was a friend of Parscale’s, Christopher Wilson, wrote in a police report that he “called Brad on the phone and asked if he would come out and speak with me.”

When Parscale stepped outside, that’s when cops swooped in and took him down.