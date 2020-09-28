Quantcast
One of the cops on the scene of Brad Parscale’s armed standoff was a ‘personal friend’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Brad Parscale appears on CBS (screen grab)

During his armed standoff with police at his Fort Lauderdale home, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale had a personal friend on the scene who also happened to be a police officer, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

The ordeal began with Parscale’s wife calling police and ended with officers detaining Parscale for psychiatric evaluation. Police then recovered 10 firearms from his home. One officer who was a friend of Parscale’s, Christopher Wilson, wrote in a police report that he “called Brad on the phone and asked if he would come out and speak with me.”

When Parscale stepped outside, that’s when cops swooped in and took him down.


Trump isn’t broke — he’s gaming the system through legally dubious schemes

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

The blockbuster New York Times report on President Donald Trump reveals scandalous activity -- but it doesn't disprove his claims about being a billionaire.

The report examines the president's tax records and other documents that showed Trump paid almost nothing in taxes over the past 18 years, but Forbes senior editor Dan Alexander said the story's importance has been overshadowed by questions about the president's wealth.

CNN host threatens to end interview after Trump spokesperson smears the New York Times

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

CNN host Poppy Harlow lost patience with a White House spokesperson on Monday afternoon after he deflected questions about the New York Times reporting on Donald Trump's taxes by trying to smear the paper and the reporters behind the bombshell report.

After White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern tried to smirk his way through an attack on the report and the journalists who compiled it, Harlow warned him the interview would end immediately if he didn't stick the subject and answer her questions.

"In 2017, Brian, in 2017, according to all of these documents, it appears the president paid more in taxes to Panama, India, and the Philippines than he did to Uncle Sam. How is that America first?" the CNN host pressed.

WATCH: Rick Wilson spars with Trump supporters live on C-SPAN – and it’s hilarious

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

During a segment on C-SPAN Monday morning, the Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson took questions from viewers, some of whom were Trump supporters who are less than appreciative of his work.

At one point during the segment, Wilson took a call from a woman named Sandy, who said she's "seen this guy before hanging out with the Democrats, making fun of Donald Trump."

"I don't believe he's a Republican at all, ever," Sandy continued. "He's another hater. He spouts the Democrats' points -- and he says he's gonna come knock on [the doors of] Republicans who voted for Trump? Well, you sound more like Antifa to me."

