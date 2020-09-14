One person rushed to the hospital after car swipes protesters during Trump event in Sacramento
Video posted to Twitter of protest in Sacramento, California, shows a car swerving into the throng of anti-Trump demonstrators, hitting one person and knocking him back before the car speeds off.
— PoliticalGroove (@PoliticalGroove) September 14, 2020
The incident occurred as President Donald Trump visited the city for a briefing with local and federal fire and emergency officials on the state’s wildfires.
According to KCRA reporter Vicki Gonzalez, one protester was taken away in an ambulance.
NOW: Outside President Trump’s Sacramento arrival we saw vehicle swipe at least two demonstrators. Vehicle’s window was broken.
One demonstrator being taken away in ambulance. The other was treated by fellow demonstrators and appears to be standing now.
— Vicki Gonzalez (@VickiGonzaleztv) September 14, 2020