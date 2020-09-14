Quantcast
Connect with us

One person rushed to the hospital after car swipes protesters during Trump event in Sacramento

Published

10 mins ago

on

Video posted to Twitter of protest in Sacramento, California, shows a car swerving into the throng of anti-Trump demonstrators, hitting one person and knocking him back before the car speeds off.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred as President Donald Trump visited the city for a briefing with local and federal fire and emergency officials on the state’s wildfires.

According to KCRA reporter Vicki Gonzalez, one protester was taken away in an ambulance.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘And COVID will just disappear, right?’: Trump ridiculed for claim climate change will ‘get cooler’

Published

1 min ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump still doesn't appear to understand the difference between the weather and the climate, a fact frequently explained in elementary school classes. While speaking in California about the overwhelming wildfires up and down the West Coast, Trump dismissed that it was attributed to climate change.

“It’ll start getting cooler. You just watch," said Trump about the weather.

"I wish science agreed with you," said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot.

I don’t think science knows, actually," Trump claimed.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

One person rushed to the hospital after car swipes protesters during Trump event in Sacramento

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Woman calls cops on Black Census worker for ‘being in front of my neighbor’s house’

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Another 'Karen' video is circulating on social media, this time showing a woman saying that she's calling the police on a Black man in her neighborhood, who also happens to be a U.S. Census Bureau worker.

During the confrontation, the man filming the video tells the woman that he's simply minding his own business. Nevertheless, the woman complains that he's "in front of my neighbor's house" and tells him to leave because he doesn't "have a reason to be here."

The woman also accuses the man of trying to "make a political statement."

When police arrive on the scene, one of the officers can be heard saying the woman "does this all the time" due to "psychiatric issues."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image