One person rushed to the hospital after car swipes protesters during Trump event in Sacramento

Video posted to Twitter of protest in Sacramento, California, shows a car swerving into the throng of anti-Trump demonstrators, hitting one person and knocking him back before the car speeds off.

Trump supporters attacking protesters in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/T6hzw1spaK — PoliticalGroove (@PoliticalGroove) September 14, 2020

The incident occurred as President Donald Trump visited the city for a briefing with local and federal fire and emergency officials on the state’s wildfires.

According to KCRA reporter Vicki Gonzalez, one protester was taken away in an ambulance.