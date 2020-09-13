Kim Jong Un gushed about holding Trump’s hand as the world watched: Woodward

The so-called “love letters” between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un are part of the shocking book that will be released this week by veteran reporter Bob Woodward.

In Rage, Woodward cites the many shocking letters in which the leaders gush about their relationship.

“Our relationship is out of a fantasy,” said Kim. “There is a magical force between us. Even now I cannot forget that moment of history when I firmly held your excellency’s hand as the whole world watched.”

According to Woodward, the CIA looked at the letters and could never quite figure out who was writing them, but concluded that they appealed to Trump’s sense of grandiosity.

See Woodward address the topic in the video below: