Pelosi issues threat to Trump’s intel director for refusing to brief Congress on election security: ‘We will have no choice’

Published

1 min ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and DNI John Ratcliffe (Photos Screen captures)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a threat to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe if he continues to refuse to do his job and brief Congress on election security issues.

According to a letter posted on the Speaker’s website, Ratcliffe has made it clear that he has abandoned his responsibility in leading his office.

The decision to stop briefings is “contrary to repeated private and public commitments by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), is an abdication of your responsibility to keep the American people and their elected representatives informed of foreign threats to the 2020 election. It is all the more troubling as it comes only weeks before American people begin casting votes and within weeks of the Intelligence Community (IC) affirming publicly that our elections and American voters are once again the target of foreign interference,” the letter says.

The letter went on to say that if the briefings don’t continue, Congress “will have no choice but to consider the full range of tools available to compel compliance.”

That could be anything from subpoenas that if violated could mean holding Ratcliffe in contempt of Congress. Congress could also defund Ratcliffe’s entire department saying that he abdicated the responsibility of the office. Congress could also impeach Ratcliffe.

The letter was signed by Pelosi along with House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and Subcommittee on Defense House Committee on Appropriations Chairman Peter Visclosky.

Read the full letter here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
