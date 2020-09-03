Pentagon brass ‘have a duty to go on the record’ after Trump denies shocking military scandal: conservative

On Thursday, The Atlantic published a bombshell report — based on “four people with firsthand knowledge” of President Donald Trump’s comments.

The reporting was confirmed by the Associated Press.

Late on Thursday, Trump denied the report in a thread posted on Twitter:

I was never a big fan of John McCain, disagreed with him on many things including ridiculous endless wars and the lack of success he had in dealing with the VA and our great Vets, but the lowering of our Nations American Flags, and the first class funeral he was given by our…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

….John a loser and swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on, that I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES. This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot says Trump’s denial means that those quoted have an obligation to come forward publicly.

This is devastating, disqualifying, and utterly credible. Since Trump is now denying what ⁦@JeffreyGoldberg⁩ has reported, his sources have a duty to go on the record and tell the voters first-hand what they saw and heard. https://t.co/mPYU67AMmC — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) September 4, 2020

Trump also blasted the reporting in comments to reporters:

The President responds pic.twitter.com/xUzhcAL6OI — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 4, 2020

There’s always a tweet. https://t.co/GSHYrKkOdw — Alana Horowitz Satlin (@achorowitz) September 4, 2020