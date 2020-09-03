Quantcast
Pentagon brass ‘have a duty to go on the record’ after Trump denies shocking military scandal: conservative

Published

11 mins ago

on

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, pose for photos with Senior Military Leadership Wednesday, April 4, 2019, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

On Thursday, The Atlantic published a bombshell report — based on “four people with firsthand knowledge” of President Donald Trump’s comments.

The reporting was confirmed by the Associated Press.

Late on Thursday, Trump denied the report in a thread posted on Twitter:

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot says Trump’s denial means that those quoted have an obligation to come forward publicly.

Trump also blasted the reporting in comments to reporters:

