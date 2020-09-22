Pentagon paid off defense contractors with taxpayer funds meant to fight coronavirus: report

Instead of building up medical supplies to fight the coronavirus, the Pentagon funneled to defense contractors some of the $1 billion allocated by Congress.
Congress gave the Pentagon money to respond to the deadly pandemic as part of the Cares Act, but the Defense Department instead diverted the funding to fill in gaps in military supplies, reported the Washington Post.
“This is part and parcel of whether we have budget priorities that actually serve our public safety or whether we have a government that is captured by special interests,” said Mandy Smithberger, a defense watchdog at the Project on Government Oversight.
States still desperately need $6 billion to distribute vaccines by early next year, and many hospitals still don’t have enough N95 masks — which the Pentagon funding was intended to help.
Pentagon lawyers concluded the money could be used for defense production, which Congress later disputed, and doled out $183 million to Rolls-Royce and ArcelorMittal for shipbuilding, $80 million to a Kansas aircraft business hurting from the slowdown in air travel, and $2 million to a company that makes fabric for Army dress uniforms.
Some defense contractors were awarded Pentagon money even after getting bailouts through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.