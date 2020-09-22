Quantcast
Connect with us

Pentagon paid off defense contractors with taxpayer funds meant to fight coronavirus: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mark Esper speaks to reporters at the Pentagon (MSNBC/screen grab)

Instead of building up medical supplies to fight the coronavirus, the Pentagon funneled to defense contractors some of the $1 billion allocated by Congress.

Congress gave the Pentagon money to respond to the deadly pandemic as part of the Cares Act, but the Defense Department instead diverted the funding to fill in gaps in military supplies, reported the Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is part and parcel of whether we have budget priorities that actually serve our public safety or whether we have a government that is captured by special interests,” said Mandy Smithberger, a defense watchdog at the Project on Government Oversight.

States still desperately need $6 billion to distribute vaccines by early next year, and many hospitals still don’t have enough N95 masks — which the Pentagon funding was intended to help.

Pentagon lawyers concluded the money could be used for defense production, which Congress later disputed, and doled out $183 million to Rolls-Royce and ArcelorMittal for shipbuilding, $80 million to a Kansas aircraft business hurting from the slowdown in air travel, and $2 million to a company that makes fabric for Army dress uniforms.

Some defense contractors were awarded Pentagon money even after getting bailouts through the Paycheck Protection Program.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump staffer outlines how the president undermined his own task force’s pandemic response

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

In a new interview with NBC News scheduled to air on Tuesday night, Mike Pence's former top Homeland Security aide Olivia Troye excoriated President Donald Trump and the administration for their failures to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

Trump, claimed Troye, is "undermining" his own public health experts, especially with events like the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma where masks were not enforced and social distancing not required. Following that rally, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tested positive for coronavirus, and GOP businessman Herman Cain died of the disease, although it is not definitive that they contracted it at the rally.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ohio Democrats bust police officer’s son for stealing Biden campaign signs and then posting the video

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

The son of an Ohio police officer was accused this week of outing himself as one of the people who stole a number of Biden campaign signs.

The Ohio Union Country Democratic Party shared video that allegedly has been posted by the son of an officer in Marysville.

"Local cop's son shows off the Biden signs he and his friends stole, then tags the accomplices on his Instagram post," the Union County Democrats' Twitter account said. "Hey @MarysvilleOHPD. You know where he lives. When can we pick up our signs?"

Video shared with the post shows someone flipping through a stash of Democratic Party campaign signs. The post included the message: "Fuck Biden."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Colossal backdoor bailout’: Outrage as Pentagon funnels hundreds of millions meant for COVID supplies to private defense contractors

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

"If you can't get a Covid test or find an N95, it’s because these contractors stole from the American people to make faster jets and fancy uniforms."

nstead of adhering to congressional intent by building up the nation's inadequate supply of N95 masks and other equipment to combat the Covid-19 crisis, the Pentagon has funneled hundreds of millions of dollars in appropriated taxpayer funds to private defense contractors for drone technology, jet engine parts, Army uniform material, body armor, and other purposes not directly related to the pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE