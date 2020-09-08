‘People should go to jail’: White House chief of staff claims DOJ found evidence of ‘unlawful’ acts in Russia probe

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows suggested that law enforcement officials who investigated President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia might be jailed for alleged wrongdoing.

Meadows told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday that he had seen evidence from a Department of Justice investigation that reflected poorly on FBI officials involved in the origins of the Russia probe, reported the Washington Examiner.

“Additional documents that I’ve been able to review say that a number of the players, the Peter Strzoks, the Andy McCabes, the James Comeys, and even others in the administration previously are in real trouble because of their willingness to participate in an unlawful act — and I use the word unlawful,” Meadows said. “At best, it broke all kinds of protocols, and, at worst, people should go to jail, as I mentioned previously.”

Attorney General William Barr tapped former U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate the origins of the probe that was eventually completed by special counsel Robert Mueller, but Meadows declined to offer an update on those findings.

“I can tell you, it’s real easy for Peter Strzok to go on ’60 Minutes’ when he doesn’t have to raise his right hand and tell the truth,” Meadows told Fox Business. “In all of this interview, I can tell you this, it’s not backed up by the facts. It’s not backed up by documents that I’ve seen, and ultimately, his house of cards will come falling down.”