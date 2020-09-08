Quantcast
‘People should go to jail’: White House chief of staff claims DOJ found evidence of ‘unlawful’ acts in Russia probe

Published

1 min ago

on

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows suggested that law enforcement officials who investigated President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia might be jailed for alleged wrongdoing.

Meadows told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday that he had seen evidence from a Department of Justice investigation that reflected poorly on FBI officials involved in the origins of the Russia probe, reported the Washington Examiner.

“Additional documents that I’ve been able to review say that a number of the players, the Peter Strzoks, the Andy McCabes, the James Comeys, and even others in the administration previously are in real trouble because of their willingness to participate in an unlawful act — and I use the word unlawful,” Meadows said. “At best, it broke all kinds of protocols, and, at worst, people should go to jail, as I mentioned previously.”

Attorney General William Barr tapped former U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate the origins of the probe that was eventually completed by special counsel Robert Mueller, but Meadows declined to offer an update on those findings.

“I can tell you, it’s real easy for Peter Strzok to go on ’60 Minutes’ when he doesn’t have to raise his right hand and tell the truth,” Meadows told Fox Business. “In all of this interview, I can tell you this, it’s not backed up by the facts. It’s not backed up by documents that I’ve seen, and ultimately, his house of cards will come falling down.”


2020 Election

WATCH: Sarah Sanders busted on air for lie claiming Trump personally conducts military death notifications

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was forced to backtrack on Tuesday after first claiming that President Donald Trump personally informs the family after military service members are killed in action.

During an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, Sanders responded to allegations that Trump had referred to veterans and military personnel as "suckers" and "losers."

"I was there that day," Sanders explained to ABC host George Stephanopoulos. "I was part of those conversations and those things didn't happen."

"But not only was I there that day," she continued. "But I spent more time with the president over two and a half years than just about anybody outside of his family and I saw a president who loves this country, who loves the men and women of the armed forces."

2020 Election

Nate Silver gives Trump a roughly 1-in-4 chance to win — and explains how he could still pull it off

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

On Tuesday, following Labor Day, election modeler Nate Silver took stock of the current state of the presidential race. In a Twitter thread, he noted that Joe Biden is still the favorite to win, but that his model gives President Donald Trump a 1-in-4 chance of an upset — roughly what his model also said in 2016 — and explained how the president could pull off another victory.

It's after Labor Day! It's no longer "too soon" to look at polls, even you're the type of person who's inclined to be conservative in when you start looking at polls. Joe Biden leads by 7.5 points in our national polling average:https://t.co/cy51vc5isJ pic.twitter.com/1LKeC3qqtW

2020 Election

Trump ramps up his disinformation campaign as he struggles to catch up to Biden

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Reporter Ashley Parker, in an article published in the Washington Post over Labor Day Weekend, discusses some of the ways in which President Donald Trump’s campaign and its allies have been aggressively promoting disinformation — from “doctored and misleading videos” to bogus conspiracy theories.

For example, Parker notes, Trump recently “retweeted footage of a black man violently pushing a white woman on a subway platform under the caption, ‘Black Lives Matter/Antifa’ — but the man was not affiliated with either group, and the video was shot in October (2019).” And according to Parker, “White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino shared a manipulated video that falsely showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden seeming to fall asleep during a television interview, complete with a fake TV headline.”

