Police investigate discovery of half-a-million euros cash in Paris cellar
French police are investigating the mysterious discovery of over half a million euros in cash found in a suitcase in a locked cellar beneath a Paris apartment.
The apartment was being sold by a woman who had recently inherited it from her mother.
“We have not finished counting. But there is between 500,000 and 600,000 euros ($585,000 and $702,000)” in denominations of 50, 100 and 500 euros, a source close to a criminal investigation opened into the windfall told AFP on Wednesday.
The owner, a woman in her 50s, inherited the apartment in an upscale Parisian suburb from her mother this year, according to the Parisien newspaper.
She approached a real estate agent for a valuation of the property. When the agent arrived to inspect the cellar, they found it locked.
After failing to track down the person who had taken over the cellar, the flat owner called out a locksmith.
Many apartments in Paris come with cellars beneath the building, which help to compensate for often cramped living quarters in the densely-populated city.
When the estate agent returned to examine the space, they came upon the cash-filled suitcase.
The police were contacted and an investigation opened by Paris prosecutors, who handed the case to financial crimes specialists.
(AFP)
Fox News host grills Trump spokesman on his Proud Boys comment — and tells her ‘they’re celebrating it’
President Donald Trump's request that the far-right Proud Boys gang "stand back and stand by" is drawing heavy criticism, especially because the group itself is openly celebrating the president's remark as an explicit endorsement.
Fox News host Sandra Smith on Wednesday grilled White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah about what the president meant and asked her if she wanted to walk back any of his statements.
"The president saying, 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by', does the White House or the president want to clarify or explain what he meant by that, because they're celebrating it, the group," she said.
Iraq says ‘not happy’ with ‘dangerous’ US pullout threat
Baghdad is "not happy" with a "dangerous" threat by Washington to pull its troops and diplomats out of Iraq, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Wednesday.
Several political and diplomatic sources have told AFP that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued an ultimatum last week that all US personnel would leave Iraq unless the government puts a stop to a rash of attacks against them.
"A US withdrawal could lead to further pullouts" by members of the US-led coalition fighting holdout jihadists, which would be "dangerous, because the Islamic State group threatens not only Iraq but the whole region," the minister said.
Trump has no strategy left against Biden other than to ‘burn it all down’: analysis
On Wednesday, analyzing the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Chuck Todd, Mark Murray, Carrie Dann, and Melissa Holzberg's key takeaway was that President Donald Trump's only strategy is to "burn it all down."
"Trailing in the polls with five weeks to go, President Trump didn’t use last night’s debate to disqualify his opponent or outline his vision for the next four years," they wrote. "Instead, he decided to burn down the debate — by constantly interrupting, not engaging on the substance, offering falsehood after falsehood, and questioning the legitimacy of the upcoming election."