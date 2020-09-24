Protesters fail to save mural by famed Chicano artist from demolition at San Diego school
SAN DIEGO — Community members tried unsuccessfully to stop the demolition of a 32-year-old mural painted by a renowned San Diego Chicano artist at Memorial Prep Middle School in the Logan Heights neighborhood.The school building bearing the mural was torn down Wednesday afternoon despite a community member, Encanto resident Monica Bernal, holding a spontaneous sit-in protest at the demolition site for about an hour, before being taken away by police.The muralist, Salvador Roberto Torres, an influential artist who helped create Chicano Park in 1970, wrote to school district officials this week …
The Republican Party’s sordid history in Florida shows just how far they’ll go to save Trump
Those who forget history, the old saying goes, are doomed to repeat it.
“Lawmakers on both sides indicated Tuesday that the Republican-dominated Legislature will call a special session by the end of the week to appoint its own slate of delegates to the electoral college,” wrote Jeffrey Gettleman for The Los Angeles Times on November 29, 2000.
Republicans in Florida were preparing to direct their electors to vote for George W. Bush even if the Florida Supreme Court-ordered recount found that Al Gore actually won the state.
US organization that promotes freedom and democracy around the globe issues warning to America
Freedom House, a U.S government-funded but independent non-profit (NGO) founded in 1941 to promote democracy, advance freedom, and fight fascism around the world on Wednesday found itself facing fascism at home.
First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt was Freedom House’s first co-chair. The organization was “founded on the core conviction that freedom flourishes in democratic nations where governments are accountable to their people; the rule of law prevails; and freedoms of expression, association, and belief, as well as respect for the rights of women, minorities and historically marginalized groups, are guaranteed.”
Seth Meyers mocks Trump for being so full of BS he mixed up his fake stories: ‘Like karaoke night at the concussion ward’
President Donald Trump had an awkward moment at his Pennsylvania rally Tuesday when he mixed up the story he was telling. It was a moment that "Late Night" host Seth Meyers couldn't help but crack up over.
He stared his show buy reporting recent studies showing Trump's rallies are now on the list of "high-risk" COVID activities because so many super-spreader events can be tied back to him. Other high-risk activities include "doorknob licking, hugging everyone in the subway, and eating shrimp at the strip club buffet."
Meyers said he's not sure what rally attendees even get out of the events anymore because no one can follow what Trump is talking about.