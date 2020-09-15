Quantcast
‘Really scary’: Former UK ambassador fears America will soon descend into political violence

Published

1 min ago

on

Police hold back a man who was with the victim of a fatal shooting in Portland (AFP)

The former UK ambassador to Washington is genuinely worried the U.S. will slide into political violence after the election.

Kim Darroch, who resigned from his post last year, warned that President Donald Trump was priming his supporters to use violence to keep him in power if the results of the election were close, reported The Guardian.

“Whoever wins, you just hope that people will accept the result and take it calmly, though I couldn’t say I’m certain that will be the case,” Darroch said.

Darroch abruptly resigned in July 2019 after his secret diplomatic cables criticizing the Trump administration were leaked to a Brexit Party employee, and he still lacks confidence that the president understands his constitutional responsibilities.

“If [Joe] Biden wins, there is a question whether the Trump base will really support or accept that as the outcome,” Darroch said. “Equally, if it looks like postal votes have been under counted or there is serious voter suppression you worry about the other side of the argument. It feels very volatile.”

Darroch said he’s seen ample evidence that violence could break out in response to the election.

“All of us have watched Portland and Kenosha, and it feels like a genuine risk,” he said. “That 17-year-old who shot the demonstrators and the reaction in alt-right circles is really scary.”


Several powerful Southern Baptists are dropping ‘Southern’ from their name — here’s why

Published

1 min ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Some leaders in the Southern Baptist Convention have dropped the word "Southern" from their title because they worry it will be associated with the SBC's past support for slavery in the United States.

The Washington Post reports that convention president J.D. Greear says that more leaders are increasingly adopting the name "Great Commission Baptists," in recognition of the fact that the original SBC was formed after a split with Northern American Baptists over the issue of slavery.

Feds ‘very concerned’ about serious side effect in AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine trial

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

The Food and Drug Administration is weighing whether to follow British regulators in resuming a coronavirus vaccine trial that was halted when a participant suffered spinal cord damage, even as the National Institutes of Health has launched an investigation of the case.

“The highest levels of NIH are very concerned,” said Dr. Avindra Nath, intramural clinical director and a leader of viral research at the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke, an NIH division. “Everyone’s hopes are on a vaccine, and if you have a major complication the whole thing could get derailed.”

Legal expert details the many ways ‘Trump’s handmaiden’ Bill Barr has twisted ‘the law to protect the president’

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

None of the founders of the country conceivably imagined that if the Attorney General is indeed the creature of the President, he would be ill-equipped to investigate, much less prosecute the President or his associates for wrongdoing, either before or during his presidency. It obviously didn’t occur to Hamilton, Madison or Jay that we might one day have a rogue President like Donald Trump with a life history of being one step ahead of the law, and little or no regard for presidential or constitutional norms.

Barr enjoys the dubious decision of being the most controversial Attorney General in history. He testified in his confirmation hearings that he would make law enforcement decisions based on the facts and the law “not on politics.” But, he quickly broke his promise and emerged as a political apparatchik, leaving a trail of decisions favorable to Trump and his political cronies that appear to have ignored both the facts and the law, and raise serious questions as to whether he has any independence from the President at all. Indeed, Barr not only embraced, but bedded down with, the controversial doctrine of the unitary executive. In a devastating Washington Postop-ed, Obama Attorney General Eric Holder found Barr “unfit” to hold the office because he failed to distance himself from the President:

