‘Really scary’: Former UK ambassador fears America will soon descend into political violence

The former UK ambassador to Washington is genuinely worried the U.S. will slide into political violence after the election.
Kim Darroch, who resigned from his post last year, warned that President Donald Trump was priming his supporters to use violence to keep him in power if the results of the election were close, reported The Guardian.
“Whoever wins, you just hope that people will accept the result and take it calmly, though I couldn’t say I’m certain that will be the case,” Darroch said.
Darroch abruptly resigned in July 2019 after his secret diplomatic cables criticizing the Trump administration were leaked to a Brexit Party employee, and he still lacks confidence that the president understands his constitutional responsibilities.
“If [Joe] Biden wins, there is a question whether the Trump base will really support or accept that as the outcome,” Darroch said. “Equally, if it looks like postal votes have been under counted or there is serious voter suppression you worry about the other side of the argument. It feels very volatile.”
Darroch said he’s seen ample evidence that violence could break out in response to the election.
“All of us have watched Portland and Kenosha, and it feels like a genuine risk,” he said. “That 17-year-old who shot the demonstrators and the reaction in alt-right circles is really scary.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.