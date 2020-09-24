Republicans call out Trump’s comments on refusing to leave peacefully — but never mention him by name
Several Republican lawmakers on Thursday seemingly called out President Donald Trump for refusing to say if he’d allow for a peaceful transfer of power — but none of them actually mentioned the president by name.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was the first out of the gate on Wednesday night, when he tweeted that “any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable.”
He was followed on Thursday morning by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who more opaquely said that “as we have done for over two centuries we will have a legitimate & fair election” and “at noon on Jan 20,2021 we will peacefully swear in the President.”
Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH), meanwhile, said that “nothing defines our Constitutional Republic more than the peaceful transition of power” and he swore to uphold that tradition.
As Axios notes, none of these Republican lawmakers specifically mentioned Trump in their statements and instead issued vague platitudes about the importance of accepting the peaceful transfer of power.
2020 Election
Trump calls on Biden to drop out over Hunter allegations his own Senate allies failed to prove
On Thursday, in a radio interview, President Donald Trump once again promoted unsubstantiated corruption allegations about Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine — and urged Joe Biden to "leave the campaign" because he "was in on it."
Trump's remarks come just after his allies in the Senate, led by Homeland Security chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI), released the results of a highly partisan investigation into the Hunter Biden allegations. That report claimed the business dealings were "problematic" but failed to find any evidence that they influenced U.S. foreign policy.
2020 Election
Massive movement of former top military, State Dept, and national security officials – many Republicans – endorse Joe Biden
Hundreds of former top U.S. military, State Dept., and national security officials, including many Republicans, are signing letters endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for President. Each letter includes direct or implicit rebukes of President Donald Trump, his policies, actions, and remarks.
The endorsements include 75 former Republican national security officials; more than 200 retired generals and admirals; and nearly 500 retired Generals, Admirals, Senior Noncommissioned Officers, Ambassadors and Senior Civilian National Security Officials.
"We are Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. We love our country. Unfortunately, we also fear for it," reads the letter from 489 generals, admirals, senior noncommissioned officers, ambassadors, and senior civilian national security leaders.
2020 Election
Foreign hackers cripple Texas county’s email system with a simple malware attack
Last week, voters and election administrators who emailed Leanne Jackson, the clerk of rural Hamilton County in central Texas, received bureaucratic-looking replies. “Re: official precinct results,” one subject line read. The text supplied passwords for an attached file.
But Jackson didn’t send the messages. Instead, they came from Sri Lankan and Congolese email addresses, and they cleverly hid malicious software inside a Microsoft Word attachment. By the time Jackson learned about the forgery, it was too late. Hackers continued to fire off look-alike replies. Jackson’s three-person office, already grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, ground to a near standstill.