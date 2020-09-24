Republicans call out Trump’s comments on refusing to leave peacefully — but never mention him by name

Several Republican lawmakers on Thursday seemingly called out President Donald Trump for refusing to say if he’d allow for a peaceful transfer of power — but none of them actually mentioned the president by name.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was the first out of the gate on Wednesday night, when he tweeted that “any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He was followed on Thursday morning by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who more opaquely said that “as we have done for over two centuries we will have a legitimate & fair election” and “at noon on Jan 20,2021 we will peacefully swear in the President.”

Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH), meanwhile, said that “nothing defines our Constitutional Republic more than the peaceful transition of power” and he swore to uphold that tradition.

As Axios notes, none of these Republican lawmakers specifically mentioned Trump in their statements and instead issued vague platitudes about the importance of accepting the peaceful transfer of power.