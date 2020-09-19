Reza Aslan declares war on Republicans if they ‘even TRY to replace” Ruth Bader Ginsburg

In a blunt tweet drawing the battle lines over the plan by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to force through a vote to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, former CNN contributor and religion expert Reza Aslan predicted all-out war on the Republican Party.

According to Aslan, even an attempt to replace the Supreme Court justice known as “RBG” would be greeted with fierce resistance.

“If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down,” he tweeted late Friday night after McConnell announced plans to replace her as soon as possible.



You can see his tweet below: