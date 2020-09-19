Reza Aslan declares war on Republicans if they ‘even TRY to replace” Ruth Bader Ginsburg
In a blunt tweet drawing the battle lines over the plan by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to force through a vote to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, former CNN contributor and religion expert Reza Aslan predicted all-out war on the Republican Party.
According to Aslan, even an attempt to replace the Supreme Court justice known as “RBG” would be greeted with fierce resistance.
“If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down,” he tweeted late Friday night after McConnell announced plans to replace her as soon as possible.
You can see his tweet below:
If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down.
— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 19, 2020
2020 Election
GOP party leader worries Trump will ‘say something dumb” and ‘screw up’ replacing Ginsburg
In a deep dive into how the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will impact the upcoming November election, one former high-ranking Republican executive admitted that there is a danger that Donald Trump will "say something dumb" about the situation that will not only impact getting a replacement on the high court but also hurt his diminishing chances of remaining in the Oval Office.
According to the report from Politico, the death of the iconic justice is likely to have a major impact on the election for both Democrats and Republicans alike while at the same time giving the president -- who has been trailing in the polls for months -- a possible lifeline to save his troubled re-election campaign.
2020 Election
How the 2020 election could go relatively smoothly–and deliver Trump a resounding defeat
There are always dark warnings coming from the fringes that an incumbent president may refuse to honor the results of a losing election and pull off some sort of coup to remain in power. But with Donald Trump, such concerns are mainstream, and for good reason. Claiming widespread fraud, Trump rejected the results of the popular vote when he won the White House in 2016. His former consigliere, Michael Cohen, has said that he doesn't believe that Trump would leave peacefully if he loses. Trump has been preemptively lying about absentee balloting being rife with fraud for months, and just last week, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany laid the groundwork to claim that ballots counted after November 3 aren't "fair," telling Fox News that determining the outcome on Election Night is "how the system is supposed to work."
2020 Election
Here are 3 ways McConnell’s drive to replace Ginsburg could be derailed
Reacting to the announcement that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on late Friday, Daily Beast columnist Michael Tomasky warned that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was likely up late plotting ramming through her replacement while he still has control of the Senate and with few impediments.
Reflecting on how McConnell blocked hearings for Judge Merrick Garland after he was nominated to the court in President Barack Obama's last year in office, Tomasky said no one should expect McConnell will chart the same course when it comes to whomever Donald Trump nominates less than 50 days before the November 2020 election.