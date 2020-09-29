Quantcast
Connect with us

Rick Wilson roasts Trump’s debate prep — and predicts none of it ‘will do a damn bit of good’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rick Wilson (MSNBC)

Conservative political strategist Rick Wilson on Tuesday roasted President Donald Trump for seemingly doing nothing to prepare for his upcoming debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Writing in The Daily Beast, Wilson imagined several different scenarios in which both family members and professional campaign staff try to get Trump to prepare for his big debate, while also predicting that none of it “will do a damn bit of good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first scenario, Wilson imagines Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner desperately trying to get the president to prepare even as he ignores them because he’s busy eating McDonald’s.

Eric Trump, meanwhile, is busy playing video games on an Oculus headset and has “already knocked over several priceless historical vases” as he chases virtual woodland creatures around the room.

IVANKA: “Daddy, we need to debate prep.”

JARED: “Sir, if you’ll look at Slide 27 in the deck you’ll see…”

TRUMP: “Shuthafuup weathel, I’m eating.”

IVANKA: “But Dadddddy. Everyone says you’re not ready…”

Don Jr.: “FUCK THOSE PUSSIES. FUCK ’EM. BIDEN IS DEEP STATE, MAN. GOD DAMN, I CAN FEEL MY SKIN MOVING. WHO LET THESE BUGS IN HERE?”

IVANKA: “Don, shut up. Daddy doesn’t need the yelling.”

Don Jr.: “I’M NOT YELLING.”

Eric: “Dad, tell them glue tastes good. It’ll work.”

TRUMP: “Shut up, all of you. I’m trying to do my debate prep minute.”

In a later scene, Trump’s campaign team desperately tries to get him to prepare even as he tries to search for “The Gorilla Channel” on his TV.

At the end of the session, Attorney General Bill Barr suggests the president’s only hope in the debate is declaring martial law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’ll be fun,” the attorney general helpfully ads.

Read the whole column here (subscription required).


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How Christian nationalism in the US legislates evil and punishes the poor

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

On August 26th, during the Republican National Convention, Vice President Mike Pence closed out his acceptance speech with a biblical sleight of hand. Speaking before a crowd at the Fort McHenry National Monument in Baltimore, he exclaimed, “Let’s fix our eyes on Old Glory and all she represents. Let’s fix our eyes on this land of heroes and let their courage inspire.” In doing so, he essentially rewrote a passage from the New Testament’s Book of Hebrews: “Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Mudslinging, half-truths and a clash of cultures: Here are 7 things to look for in tonight’s Trump-Biden debate

Published

46 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

Well, we can be sure tonight’s debate will be sarcastic, insulting and lively – and a fact-checker’s heaven, starting with why Donald Trump hasn't paid any income taxes recently.

Donald Trump is reported to have spent his prep time coming up with one-line zingers particularly aimed at his opponent’s family and mental acuity, even as Joe Biden seeks to lay blame for coronavirus and economic problems on Trump. Still, the whole event sets up as a clash of cultures more than any debate about who stands where on issues, a showdown of sorts about what sort of country we want.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘It was all a hoax’: NYT destroys Donald Trump’s claims of business success in second blockbuster on his taxes

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's tax returns have resulted in a second bombshell story by The New York Times.

"From the back seat of a stretch limousine heading to meet the first contestants for his new TV show “The Apprentice,” Donald J. Trump bragged that he was a billionaire who had overcome financial hardship. 'I used my brain, I used my negotiating skills and I worked it all out,” he told viewers. “Now, my company is bigger than it ever was and stronger than it ever was.' It was all a hoax," the newspaper reported Monday evening.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE