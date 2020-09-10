Quantcast
Connect with us

Rick Wilson torches Trump for confessing to COVID-19 manslaughter: ‘That’s some killer clown show’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rick Wilson -- MSNBC screenshot

President Donald Trump endured his worst day yet in the White House, but that doesn’t mean things can’t get worse.

The president got busted lying about the coronavirus pandemic after talking for more than nine hours with veteran journalist Bob Woodward, and former Republican strategist Rick Wilson says Trump deserves whatever’s coming next.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This week’s wounds are from Trump’s own quivering, liverish lips and the sh*t sandwich he stuffed between them on Wednesday,” Wilson wrote. “It’s not every day that your hubris and dumbf*ckery leads you to do 18 on-the-record taped interviews with Bob Woodward confessing to, oh, 200,000 f*cking cases of manslaughter because you lied and lied and lied and lied and lied and lied and lied again to the American people about the impact of COVID. It’s not some vague J’Accuse from the resistance now; Trump admitted early on that he knew just how deadly and how dangerous the virus would be, and lied anyway. That’s some killer clown show.”

Trump confessed to downplaying the risks from the pandemic, which he falsely compared to the flu, and Woodward got it all on tape.

“That admission was such a blockbuster that it obscured the news, also from Woodward’s book, that Trump thinks his generals are ‘a bunch of pussies’ — capping a week where he alienated a meaningful fraction of his political base by shitting on America’s war dead and our currently serving troops by wondering aloud just what is in it for them since there’s no real money in service,” Wilson wrote.

The COVID-19 admission also obscured that Trump blabbed about a top-secret nuclear program, and he said the president’s apologists are having a hard time defending these on-the-record blunders.

“The tapes are unspinnably and unequivocally pure Trump,” Wilson wrote. “This isn’t some reporter’s interpretation of Trump. This isn’t some editor cherry-picking facts to make Trump look like more of a stooge that he does on his own. This isn’t some headline writer sniping at a president he doesn’t like.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, this was Donald Trump in an act of stupidity perhaps unparalleled in Washington media history,” he added. “He tried to play Bob F*cking Woodward. Nothing about these interviews can be unspun or unrung. No matter how gamely his enablers and the comms shop grunt out excuses, his words are there, on tape. This wasn’t a president trying to calmly lead the nation through crisis; this was Trump simply not giving a f*ck.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Our attorney general is a fanatic — and it’s even worse than you think

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr is by far the most dangerous member of Donald Trump’s inner circle of neofascists, white supremacists, grifters, liars and enablers. Not only is Barr a hardline exponent of the “unitary executive theory,” which promotes a broad expansion of presidential power, but he is also a true believer in the virtue and necessity of establishing a Christian theocracy in America.

Both beliefs threaten the core principles of what remains of our democracy in the age of Trump.

Barr’s embrace of the unitary executive theory is well known. The theory, which has long been a favorite of the radical right, has its roots, innocently enough, in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution, which provides: “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s bumbling incompetence has been exposed yet again — will it matter this time?

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Is it time to vote?

Donald Trump, on tape and repeatedly, says he understood what his intelligence team was telling him about the utter widespread terror of a global pandemic and decided “to downplay” the danger. There are 190,000 dead Americans and six million ill because he didn’t want to deal with it properly.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP senator implicated in Rudy Giuliani plot to smear Biden with help from Russian spy

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned one of Rudy Giuliani's contacts in Ukraine for allegedly trying to interfere in the U.S. election, possibly with the help of a Republican senator.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney worked closely with Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach, who the Treasury Department described as an active Russian agent for over a decade, to push allegations of misconduct involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“Andrii Derkach and other Russian agents employ manipulation and deceit to attempt to influence elections in the United States and elsewhere around the world,” said Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “The United States will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to counter these Russian disinformation campaigns and uphold the integrity of our election system.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image