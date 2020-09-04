Right wing radio host taken off air for ‘incitement of violence’ against protesters

Controversial Pittsburgh radio host Wendy Bell “has been taken off the air until further notice” according to a statement posted online by KDKA Radio on Friday.
“The change comes after a clip went viral this week of Bell advocating on air for park rangers to shoot protesters, comments she made during a June 26 episode of her show,” the Pittsburgh City Paper reported. “Bell’s show is no longer listed on KDKA’s website, and her author page on the site no longer exists.”
The City Paper reported Bell’s comments.
“My easy solution for the park rangers, and hopefully snipers who are hopefully going to be watching for this, is to shoot on sight. [Shooting noise] Shoot. Done,” Bell said on June 26th. “No more messing with monuments. You wanna mess with a monument? Done.”
Entercom Pittsburgh Senior Vice President Michael Spacciapolli explained why the company was benching Bell.
“We take very seriously our responsibility to provide a platform for our communities to engage in diverse and meaningful dialogue, debate and the right to freedom of speech, we do not condone the incitement of violence on any of our platforms,” Spacciapolli said. “Members of our community have recently brought to our attention comments made by Wendy Bell that do not align with Entercom’s values.”
In 2016 Bell was fired by WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh for racially insensitive comments. She sued, arguing she was fired for being white.
