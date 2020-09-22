Quantcast
Romney shredded for letting Trump have another justice after he voted to remove Trump from office just months ago

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Then-Governor Mitt Romney with campaign aide Mike Norris, after campaign rally in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo: Michael Norris/Wikipedia Commons)

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced that he will vote to support President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee despite Americans already casting ballots to replace him. It’s something that many found remarkable because Romney just voted earlier this year to remove Trump from office, but he now he believes it is appropriate for another judge to be fast-tracked through the senate.

While Romney does have a history of loving conservative judges, he doesn’t have a good history with Trump as he’s been one of few Republicans to hold Trump accountable for moral and ethical failings. However, like Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Romney has refused to do anything about his “concerns.”

It’s one of many reasons he was shredded on Twitter after the announcement.

You can read the anger and frustration in the tweets below:

