Romney shredded for letting Trump have another justice after he voted to remove Trump from office just months ago

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced that he will vote to support President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee despite Americans already casting ballots to replace him. It’s something that many found remarkable because Romney just voted earlier this year to remove Trump from office, but he now he believes it is appropriate for another judge to be fast-tracked through the senate.

While Romney does have a history of loving conservative judges, he doesn’t have a good history with Trump as he’s been one of few Republicans to hold Trump accountable for moral and ethical failings. However, like Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Romney has refused to do anything about his “concerns.”

It’s one of many reasons he was shredded on Twitter after the announcement.

You can read the anger and frustration in the tweets below:

Mitt Romney is the Lindsey Graham of Marco Rubios — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 22, 2020

American women just became the dog on Mitt Romney's car roof. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) September 22, 2020

Dear @SenatorRomney @MittRomney:

How can you vote to confirm a Supreme Court Nominee made by a man that you deemed to be so wholly unfit that you voted to impeach him. Your oath before God, to exercise “impartial justice” should apply to all things. pic.twitter.com/J8UnFsYoKS — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 22, 2020

BREAKING: Mitt Romney supports having a vote on RBG’s seat before the election, because he’s just as awful as we always knew he was. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 22, 2020

Well, it's officially. Romney ripped off that pair of prayer underwear & started chomping on it like one of Lindsey Graham's emaciated sex gerbils nervously gnawing its way to freedom. He's cool with a vote before the election. Just another slithering serpentine sycophant. — 🔥Reverend Aiden (@SweetFnLucifer) September 22, 2020

Romney voted to throw Trump out of office but thinks he should still get to put someone on the court. Mitt has one nut and he already used it. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 22, 2020

So, Mit Romney thinks the president committed high crimes and should be removed from office, but should get to replace RBG on SCOTUS. Got it. Dems, we need to fight back. Impeach Bill Barr or Trump again if we have to. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 22, 2020

"We can probably count on Mitt Romney!"

The lie detector test proves….that was a lie. It's fine. WE FIGHT ON ANYWAY.

1. Vote.

2. Support the orgs who fight our battles in the courts.

3. Sign up for your local justice orgs so you can support and participate in actions. https://t.co/A7Xqm970gT — brittany packnett cunningham does not do remixes. (@MsPackyetti) September 22, 2020

Romney didn’t have the balls to come out for fairness and decency. He wanted to be the hero and the fourth vote. Just remember next time you hold this guy up. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 22, 2020

No one has done more to mainstream and legitimize Trump than Mitt Romney. In 2012, when Romney has clinched the GOP nomination — and at the height of Trump’s birtherism — Romney traveled to a Trump hotel to kiss the ring and accept Trump’s endorsement. https://t.co/Zg2YThfo0v — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 22, 2020

Mitt Romney says the impeached president that he voted to convict and remove from office for high crimes and misdemeanors in February should now be allowed to appoint a Supreme Court Justice for lifetime tenure in September. Every single Republican should be voted out of office. https://t.co/BGmBK8YyKB — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 22, 2020

The big pro-life victory comes on top of a mountain of American deaths. But still worth it for Romney et al. Still worth it. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 22, 2020

“Look, Trump is a criminal but I will pluck out my own spine and float around like a jellyfish for eternity if it means a shot to take away women’s reproductive freedom” -Mitt Romney, essentially — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 22, 2020

Mitt Romney thinks that President Trump is guilty of offenses so grievous as to merit removal from office, but he also thinks Trump should be given the chance to reshape the highest court in the country for a generation. https://t.co/uqvEn5u1I6 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) September 22, 2020

Can we please stop pandering to supposed "white moderates" like Mitt Romney when it's always clear that their real allegiance is to their own patriarchy and consolidation of power? White moderate gonna White moderate. That's why Martin Luther King Jr., said what he said. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 22, 2020

lets not ever hold up fuckin mitt romney as any sort of 'conscience of the republican party' he is just another complicit pos https://t.co/vVnX7lYLq0 — darth™ (@darth) September 22, 2020

In a single year, Mitt Romney has voted to remove Trump from office and guaranteed him the most important Supreme Court appointment in a generation >>> https://t.co/nhqzrDZDQy — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 22, 2020

BREAKING: Mitt Romney supports a vote on trump's Supreme Court pick. Stop giving that weak ass MF credit. SERIOUSLY. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 22, 2020

Really, Romney?? Smh. Terribly disappointing but not shocking. https://t.co/dmXeLawALv — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) September 22, 2020

.@MittRomney announcing that he is another weak kneed man afraid of trump insults and using the same tortured logic to ultimately deliver what Russia wants. WE WILL VOTE AND PUT THIS PATHETIC SHELL OF HIS FORMER SELF IN THE MINORITY. pic.twitter.com/UxotrFKlhm — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 22, 2020

Fuck Mitt Romney. Can’t say Black Lives Matter @SenatorRomney and then make the move to install a court that will legally work to decimate civil rights for generations to come. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) September 22, 2020

Don’t know why people are surprised by this. Romney represents Utah. No way in hell would Utah voters tolerate him standing in the way of putting another conservative on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/oKGFbNPWmq — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 22, 2020

i mean… if you were relying on mitt romney to save you, you were always going to have a bad time. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 22, 2020

Mitt Romney is a Republican what were u expecting — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) September 22, 2020

So Mitt Romney thinks the current @potus is such a parasitic cur that he should be expelled from office, but also thinks he should be allowed to appoint this raving judge for life to strip away health care and steal the election for the very person he wanted to convict. Got it. https://t.co/ScjeNtm4mm — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 22, 2020

Romney chanted black lives matter but will vote for Trump justice who will assuredly roll back every major civil rights law — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) September 22, 2020

Mitt Romney: Donald Trump committed high crimes & misdemeanors and should be removed from office immediately. Mitt Romney, 7 months later: Donald Trump should choose a Supreme Court Justice that will tip the balance of the court for a generation. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) September 22, 2020

Mitt Romney is one of the least consistent individuals I have ever seen-the fact that he uses his faith as an excuse to do it is even more maddening. Excuse me while I go punch a pillow. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 22, 2020

Let it be known that we’ve been saying it all along that Mitt Romney was never a good, decent or frankly principled anything. When he was groveling to be in the MAGA regime, that should’ve shown you what he really is. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 22, 2020

Mitt Romney voted to impeach Donald Trump, and now he supports voting for a Trump appointed nominee for the Supreme Court? How do you sleep at night @MittRomney? — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) September 22, 2020