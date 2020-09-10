Rudy Giuliani admits he may have been suckered by Russia agent: He ‘didn’t do much investigation’

Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani admitted on Thursday that he may have been played as a fool by Russia in his efforts to slime Joe Biden.

On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department accused Andriy Derkach of being “an active Russian agent for over a decade.”

Giuliani met with Derkach in his efforts to efforts to pin a Ukrainian scandal on Biden, which was part of the series of events over which Trump was impeached.

“Giuliani said in an interview Thursday night that he ‘felt comfortable’ meeting with Mr. Derkach ‘because there were no sanctions against him’ at the time,” The New York Times reported Thursday. “While he acknowledged that he ‘didn’t do much investigation’ of Mr. Derkach, Mr. Giuliani said: ‘I have no reason to believe he is a Russian agent. There is nothing I saw that said he was a Russian agent. There is nothing he gave me that seemed to come from Russia at all.’ But he added, ‘How the hell would I know?'”