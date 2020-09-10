Rudy Giuliani admits he may have been suckered by Russia agent: He ‘didn’t do much investigation’
Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani admitted on Thursday that he may have been played as a fool by Russia in his efforts to slime Joe Biden.
On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department accused Andriy Derkach of being “an active Russian agent for over a decade.”
Giuliani met with Derkach in his efforts to efforts to pin a Ukrainian scandal on Biden, which was part of the series of events over which Trump was impeached.
“Giuliani said in an interview Thursday night that he ‘felt comfortable’ meeting with Mr. Derkach ‘because there were no sanctions against him’ at the time,” The New York Times reported Thursday. “While he acknowledged that he ‘didn’t do much investigation’ of Mr. Derkach, Mr. Giuliani said: ‘I have no reason to believe he is a Russian agent. There is nothing I saw that said he was a Russian agent. There is nothing he gave me that seemed to come from Russia at all.’ But he added, ‘How the hell would I know?'”
2020 Election
Missouri blasted as ‘classless trash’ after NFL Chiefs fans started booing during moment of silence for racial equality
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs were harshly criticized on Thursday after fans started booing as the team locked arms with the Houston Texans for racial equality as the National Football League season kicked off on Thursday.
Here's some of what people were saying about the booing:
2020 Election
Trump ‘inspires nightmares in his closest aides’: President ripped for betraying everyone who has ever backed him
Pulitzer Prize-winning New Yorker editor David Remnick took President Donald Trump to task on Thursday in a new analysis.
Remnick begins his piece with a devastating lede paragraph.
"If Donald Trump possessed a soul, a trace of conscience or character, he would resign the Presidency. He will not resign the Presidency," Remnick wrote.
"Trump is who he has always been, and the details that we learn with every passing day merely fill in the portrait with sharper focus and more lurid colors. The man who lied about the nature of the novel coronavirus to the American people (but confided in Bob Woodward) is the same man who, as a real-estate huckster, used to say that the best way to hype a new building was to 'just give them the old Trump bullsh*t.' Deception is his brand," he explained.
2020 Election
White House aides think Trump needs a teleprompter — hours after he attacked Biden for the same
President Donald Trump on Thursday departed from the prepared remarks he was reading to complain about Joe Biden using a teleprompter.
“Every time I see him he starts talking about the pandemic, he’s reading it off the teleprompter,” Trump said in a White House news conference.
Trump falsely claimed he was "not allowed" to use a teleprompter, which he frequently uses.
Following his press conference, Trump departed for a rally in Freeland, Michigan. While in transit, White House aides apparently thought he would need a teleprompter and set one up, per CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller.