Rudy Giuliani flooded reporter’s phone with texts about Biden being ‘senile’ and taking ‘ADD drugs’

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani this week has been on a tear trying to convince Americans that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is senile.

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, the former New York City mayor claimed that he had “talked to doctors” who told him that Biden “has dementia.”

He then accused Biden of taking performance-enhancing drugs to be able to speak coherently.

“The president’s quite right to say maybe he’s taken Adderall,” Giuliani said.

Daily Beast reporter Asawin Suebsaeng subsequently revealed on Twitter that Giuliani’s attacks on Biden’s mental faculties have been something of an obsession for him.

“Around midnight last night Giuliani texted me that he’s going to be flying over with Trump on Air Force One to Cleveland for the debate today,” he wrote. “And then there were a bunch of texts about ‘dementia,’ ‘ADD drugs,’ ‘senile old’ ‘broken down old crook’ and you get the idea.”

