Russia ‘amplifying’ Trump’s claims of voter fraud: intelligence bulletin

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (MSNBC)

ABC News reported Thursday that intelligence bulletins say Russia is helping to amplify claims of voter fraud from mail-in-voting.

The Department of Homeland Security has refused to give the House of Representatives election security briefings, but it hasn’t stopped the information from being leaked to the press.

“Analysts with the Department of Homeland Security’s intelligence branch issued the warning on Thursday to federal and state law enforcement partners after finding with ‘high confidence’ that ‘Russian malign influence actors’ have targeted the absentee voting process since at least March,” said ABC.

“Russian state media and proxy websites in mid-August 2020 criticized the integrity of expanded and universal vote-by-mail, claiming ineligible voters could receive ballots due to out-of-date voter rolls, leaving a vast amount of ballots unaccounted for and vulnerable to tampering,” the bulletin says according to ABC.

“These websites also alleged that vote-by-mail processes would overburden the U.S. Postal Service and local boards of election,” the report continues, “delaying vote tabulation and creating more opportunities for fraud and error.”

As former special counsel Ryan Goodman explained, what Russia is saying is almost exactly what Trump is saying.

The July bulletin is titled “Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of US Candidates to Influence 2020 Election.”

Read it here:

DHS Russia Intel Sept 3 202… by ABC News Politics

