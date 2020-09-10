Russia has targeted over 200 organizations involved in the election so far: Microsoft

Microsoft announced that over 200 organizations have been targeted by Russian hackers so far this election, a Wall Street Journal report said Thursday.

From the national party to state parties, both sides have become a target for Russia.

Interestingly, however, China has also engaged in cyberattacks, but they’ve focused on “high-profile individuals” linked to former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign. It flies in the face of what President Donald Trump and the GOP have claimed about China supporting Biden.

“The software giant’s threat intelligence team is able to track suspected cyberattacks against people and organizations that use its email platform and other Microsoft services,” said the report. “The findings don’t portray the full scope of foreign cyberattacks to the U.S. election because Microsoft is largely limited to analyzing threats to its own customers, but echo recent assessments from the U.S. intelligence community and other security experts.”

Most attempts haven’t been successful, but it certainly validates leaked national security reports that the 2020 election was under attack by Russia.

“It is critical that everyone involved in democratic processes around the world, both directly or indirectly, be aware of these threats and take steps to protect themselves in both their personal and professional capacities,” said Tom Burt, Microsoft’s vice president.

Microsoft was able to track a Russian affiliated with the military intelligence unit, the same group that hacked Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair, John Podesta.

“The Chinese hackers also have targeted academics in international affairs at more than 15 universities and accounts linked to 18 international affairs policy organizations, including the Atlantic Council and the Stimson Center, Microsoft said. The company didn’t say if those attempts were successful,” the report revealed.

Iran, by contrast, has worked to target the White House by attempting to log into accounts belonging to Trump administration officials and staff.

Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal.