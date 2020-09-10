Quantcast
Connect with us

Russia has targeted over 200 organizations involved in the election so far: Microsoft

Published

1 min ago

on

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Screen capture)

Microsoft announced that over 200 organizations have been targeted by Russian hackers so far this election, a Wall Street Journal report said Thursday.

From the national party to state parties, both sides have become a target for Russia.

Interestingly, however, China has also engaged in cyberattacks, but they’ve focused on “high-profile individuals” linked to former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign. It flies in the face of what President Donald Trump and the GOP have claimed about China supporting Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The software giant’s threat intelligence team is able to track suspected cyberattacks against people and organizations that use its email platform and other Microsoft services,” said the report. “The findings don’t portray the full scope of foreign cyberattacks to the U.S. election because Microsoft is largely limited to analyzing threats to its own customers, but echo recent assessments from the U.S. intelligence community and other security experts.”

Most attempts haven’t been successful, but it certainly validates leaked national security reports that the 2020 election was under attack by Russia.

“It is critical that everyone involved in democratic processes around the world, both directly or indirectly, be aware of these threats and take steps to protect themselves in both their personal and professional capacities,” said Tom Burt, Microsoft’s vice president.

Microsoft was able to track a Russian affiliated with the military intelligence unit, the same group that hacked Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair, John Podesta.

“The Chinese hackers also have targeted academics in international affairs at more than 15 universities and accounts linked to 18 international affairs policy organizations, including the Atlantic Council and the Stimson Center, Microsoft said. The company didn’t say if those attempts were successful,” the report revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran, by contrast, has worked to target the White House by attempting to log into accounts belonging to Trump administration officials and staff.

Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Woodward: Trump’s former spy chief thought he didn’t understand the difference between the truth and a lie

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Obviously, politicians aren’t always honest. They spin, and sometimes lie outright. But Donald Trump, who once told reporters that his supporters had gotten soaked waiting for him in the rain on a day when there was no precipitation in the area, is in a league of his own. Through July 9, The Washington Post had tallied 20,055 “false or misleading claims” Trump had made in his 1,267 days in office, which averages out to just under 16 per day. That isn’t easy to do.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Police show up to Black man’s funeral and declare it to be a ‘riot’

Published

40 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Tameka Cheers' 23-year-old son died in a car crash after a high-speed chase with Ohio state troopers last month.

The funeral for Charles Pierre-Louis was held on Tuesday with over 100 family members in attendance. According to Cheers, things were going fine until police showed up and pulled out guns, tasers and even police dogs. Five family members were arrested, according to News 5 Cleveland.

"Just because you see a bunch of Black children and family members and elders don’t mean it's a problem,” Cheers said. “We were celebrating my son's journey through this life.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

It’s now clear Trump’s intent was criminal

Published

43 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

As I write, I’m sitting with my daughter while she zooms into fourth grade. We’re about 40 minutes into class time. It’s taken this long to take attendance amid the sounds of dogs barking, ambulances blaring and infants crying. It’s taken this long, because every detail of teaching more than thirty 9-year-olds is magnified many times over. (If you’ve never had to navigate Google Classroom, consider yourself lucky.) It’s a microcosm of the maddening complexity of life in the time of the novel coronavirus.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image