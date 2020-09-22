Russian TV produces deepfake of Trump signing up to work for Putin propaganda network

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Russia Today (RT), one of the most prominent Russian state-owned networks, posted a satirical “deepfake” video of President Donald Trump accepting a contract to work for the network — overlaid with his actual words, but superimposed with the fake images to create different context.
“The advert starts with Trump rolling up outside RT HQ in a limo and waddling to a dressing room which has the sign ‘Donald Trump: RT Special Host’ on the door,” reported Jamie Ross. “Proudly holding up a signed RT contract which has ‘$1,000,000,000’ scrawled across it in marker pen, the deep-faked Trump says: ‘It was a very nice offer from President Putin.'”
“At another point, when the Trump character is apparently lauding the Kremlin for the generous benefits they pay him, he says: ‘They’re very nice. I make a lot of money with them. They pay me millions and hundreds of millions,'” said the report. “Those comments are lifted from a campaign rally in 2015, when Trump was praising Saudi Arabia.”
Russian TV has gleefully capitalized on the president’s apparent fondness for Putin and sympathy for his agenda over U.S. interests. During the Ukraine scandal, one host even joked that Trump was their “agent” as they sought to promote conspiracy theories about the U.S. allied country.
Watch below:
Dr. Anthony Fauci knocked down President Donald Trump's claims about the coronavirus affecting only older people.
The infectious disease expert apparently took umbrage to the president's assurance to rallygoers Monday in Ohio that only "elderly people with heart problems and other problems" can get sick from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In some states, thousands of people — nobody young," Trump told his supporters. "Below the age of 18, like, nobody. They have a strong immune system, who knows? Take your hat off to the young, because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing.”
According to Playboy magazine senior White House correspondent Brian Karem -- who has seen it first hand -- Donald Trump is an absentee president who puts in little time at his job and, when he does, has no idea what he is supposed to be doing.
Writing for the conservative Bulwark, Karem said is more than just "Putin's puppet," he "incompetent" and therefore dangerous.
As Karem see it, the public is inundated with reports about the president's "bombast, wild claims, misogyny, racism, lies, greed and avarice" but what should be more concerning is his inability to fulfill the basic responsibilities of his office.
A GOP state lawmaker in Kentucky on Tuesday got called out by the president of his state's top dental association for spouting conspiracy theories about fluoride in drinking water.
As reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader's Alex Acquisto, Republican State Sen. Stephen West falsely claimed during a legislative committee hearing that putting fluoride in drinking water poses health risks to Americans, despite the fact that fluoridation has been implemented for decades now and has been credited with improving Americans' dental health.