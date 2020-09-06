San Diego County fire has charred 4,000 acres — and destroyed 10 structures
SAN DIEGO — The fast-moving brush fire that ignited Saturday in the Japatul Valley area southeast of Alpine has scorched 4,000 acres and destroyed 10 structures, Cal Fire officials said Sunday.The blaze is 0% contained.Residents in the community of Carveacre were evacuated and two emergency shelters were set up: one at Steele Canyon High School in Jamul and the other at Joan MacQueen Middle School in Alpine. The second shelter was closed for several hours on Sunday, but reopened in the afternoon. Power lines in the area were also affected during the fire, causing some in the area to lose servi…
Controversy roils over use of pepper spray at protests after Trump was nominated in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hours after President Donald Trump was nominated for a second term inside the Charlotte Convention Center on Aug. 24, dozens of people gathered in an uptown park to protest.Insults and shouts filled the air, along with a bright orange aerosol that left people coughing and their eyes stinging as they spit into the grass at Marshall Park.The use of pepper spray by police against protesters that afternoon was the first of several times law enforcement officers used the irritant for crowd control that day and later said some protesters had turned violent.But activists who took pa... (more…)
Northeastern University kicks out 11 students over small party — keeps their $36,000 semester tuition
Does 11 people hanging out count as a “party?”Northeastern University dismissed 11 students Friday after they held a small party in a hotel room Wednesday, the school announced in a news release. The 11 students “are no longer part of the Northeastern community for the fall semester.”All 11 kids were first-years and part of a special one-semester program that cost $36,500, The Boston Globe reported. Northeastern is not refunding their money.The students were enrolled in a study abroad program, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, “abroad” became the Westin Hotel in downtown Boston, about a... (more…)