Shocking details from Michael Cohen tell-all book revealed after the Washington Post obtained a copy

Longtime Donald Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen’s forthcoming tell-all book were reported on Saturday after The Washington Post obtained a copy.

“President Trump’s longtime lawyer and personal fixer, Michael Cohen, alleges in a new book that Trump made ‘overt and covert attempts to get Russia to interfere in the 2016 election’ and that the future commander in chief was also well aware of Cohen’s hush-money payoff to adult-film star Stormy Daniels during that campaign,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 432-page book, titled Disloyal: A Memoir is scheduled to be released on Tuesday.

The book includes shocking anecdotes, including Trump’s interest in Russia.

“On Russia, Cohen writes that the cause behind Trump’s admiration of Russian President Vladimir Putin is simpler than many of his critics assume. Above all, he writes, Trump loves money — and he wrongly identified Putin as ‘the richest man in the world by a multiple,'” the newspaper reported. “Trump loved Putin, Cohen wrote, because the Russian leader had the ability ‘to take over an entire nation and run it like it was his personal company — like the Trump Organization, in fact.'”

“According to Cohen, Trump’s sycophantic praise of the Russian leader during the 2016 campaign began as a way to suck up and ensure access to the oligarch’s money after he lost the election. But he claims Trump came to understand that Putin’s hatred of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, dating to her support for the 2011 protest movement in Russia, could also help Trump amass more power in the United States,” the newspaper reported.

He also gave details on the plans for Trump Tower Russia — and says Ivanka Trump was intimately involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cohen says the Trump Tower plans called for a 120-story building in Red Square, including 30 floors devoted to a five-star hotel with an Ivanka Trump-branded spa and Trump restaurants, and 230 high-end condominiums for Russian oligarchs and leaders,” The Post reported. “Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, who is now a senior White House adviser, even selected the proposed tower’s high-end finishes, Cohen writes.”

He also gave salacious details about attending a sex show in Las Vegas.

“Cohen details a tawdry 2013 visit to a Las Vegas club, the Act, with Trump and Aras and Emin Agalarov — a Russian father-and-son oligarch duo. Cohen asserts that the group watched a debauched strip show that included one performer who simulated urinating on another performer, who pretended to drink it,” the newspaper reported. “Trump’s reaction to the show, Cohen writes, was ‘disbelief and delight.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump also reportedly apartheid-era South Africa, ridiculued his evangelical supporters, and offered shared his thoughts on Cohen’s then-15-year-old.

“Look at that piece of *ss,” Trump reportedly said. “I would love some of that.”

ADVERTISEMENT