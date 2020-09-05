‘Superbugs are potentially the next big health challenge’
Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, a pioneer of the biotechnology industry in India and the head of the country’s leading biotechnology enterprise, Biocon is an internationally acclaimed biotech magnate. In an exclusive interview with Deepika Khurana, Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon shares her views on India’s preparedness for COVID-19, the future of healthcare, the potential threat of the next pandemic, and global concern about medical misinformation. By Deepika KhuranaA first-generation entrepreneur, Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has made India proud with her globally recognised biopharmaceut…
COVID-19
‘The situation is dire’: As Trump takes victory lap, new jobs report reveals alarming surge in permanent unemployment
"The pain is nowhere near over for millions of workers and their families across the country."
President Donald Trump on Friday wasted no time taking a victory lap after the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 8.4% in August, but economists warned a closer look at the new economic figures reveals an alarming surge in permanent joblessness that could portend a prolonged recession if Congress and the White House fail to quickly approve additional relief.
COVID-19
WHO official warns no widespread COVID-19 vaccine expected until mid-2021
The sobering comments from a spokesperson for the global health agency come on the heels of the CDC asking states to prepare for potential distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine by November 1.
A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday that widespread vaccination against Covid-19 is not expected until mid-2021, a statement that stood in stark contrast with President Donald Trump's recent claim that a vaccine could be ready by the November general election.
COVID-19
France reports record daily COVID-19 cases of nearly 9,000
France registered nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily figure since the pandemic swept into the country in March, the country's health agency said Friday.
The total of 8,975 reported Covid-19 infections from Thursday to Friday came as authorities have increased testing capacities nationwide, but the caseload was still sharply above the 7,000 average seen in recent days.
In addition, 53 new outbreak clusters were reported, and 46 patients were placed in intensive care, bringing the current total to 473.