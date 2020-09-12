Taliban renew call for ‘Islamic system’ during historic talks with Afghan government
The Taliban’s political leader reiterated his group’s demand for Afghanistan to adopt an “Islamic system” as peace talks with the Afghan government began in Doha on Saturday in a bid to end two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians.“I want all to consider Islam in their negotiations and agreements and not to sacrifice Islam to personal interests,” said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban co-founder who spent eight years in Pakistani custody, adding that he wanted an “Islamic system” in Afghanistan.Speaking at the opening ceremony, US Secretary of Stat…
Iran says US-brokered deal makes Bahrain partner to Israel ‘crimes’
Tehran (AFP) - Iran on Saturday angrily accused Bahrain of stirring instability after US President Donald Trump announced Manama and Israel were opening ties in a landmark deal that reinforces America's push to redraw Middle East conflicts.Calling it a "truly historic day," Trump said on Friday that Israel and Bahrain were establishing full diplomatic and commercial relations."They will exchange embassies and ambassadors, begin direct flights between their countries and launch cooperation initiatives across a broad range of sectors, including health, business, technology, education, security a... (more…)
Oscar-tipped road movie ‘Nomadland’ races between global festivals
Los Angeles (AFP) - Frances McDormand's Oscar-tipped road movie "Nomadland" raced from Venice to Toronto to California on Friday as major global festivals joined forces to jump-start the pandemic-struck film industry.The movie about a community of elderly, nomadic idealists who roam across America in worn-out vans was greeted by raucous honking horns and flashing headlights at a drive-in US premiere in Pasadena, on the outskirts of Los Angeles.Hours earlier, double Oscar-winner McDormand had received loud applause in Venice for her role as a widow forced to take to the road after a mine closes... (more…)
Kate Winslet says she ‘regrets’ Working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski
Kate Winslet said that she now “regrets” working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski after they had been accused of sexual assault.“What the f–k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?” Winslet told Vanity Fair. “It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s f–king disgraceful.”Winslet, 44, had appeared in Polanksi’s 2011 film Carnage, and more recently starred in Allen’s 2017 movie Wonder Wheel.“I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both,” the actress wen... (more…)